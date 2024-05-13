Final Quarter feature: Nic Abraham

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – Nic Abraham is confident on the baseball field.

Abraham, a senior pitcher at Franklin High School in Elk Grove, is undefeated on the mound this season: 9-0 with a 0.68 ERA. He calls it an ‘art,’ the way that he paints the plate.

“You can put me up against any pitcher in the country and I can win the game,” he said. “Any team in the country and I’ll win the game.”

Nic Abraham, who is committed to Tennessee, was appearing on college coaches’ radars by the time he was in eighth grade. He initially committed to the University of Oregon before reopening his recruitment.

“I talked to a bunch of different people and narrowed it down to five schools,” said Abraham, who was also considering Texas, TCU and Ole Miss before settling on Tennessee.

Last season, behind the arm of Nic Abraham (and his 10-0 record), Franklin won its first-ever section title.

“He’s one of the best guys we ever had,” said Bryan Kilby, Franklin’s head baseball coach. “He can throw four pitches for strikes. He’s got a tall frame, so pitches are coming at a downward angle so it’s tough for hitting.”

“It’s my last high school season,” said Abraham. “I understand that I have baseball after, but for me I don’t see that.

“All these guys I’m really close with, and I just want to win with them.”

