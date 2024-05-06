Final Quarter feature: JP Smith chasing HR history at Sac State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – When JP Smith stands in the batter’s box, he is not trying to hit home runs. He just does, and he remembers when he does.

“The big ones for sure, the ones that definitely put the team ahead,” smiled Smith, a sophomore infielder at Sacramento State. “Try to forget it, keep it in the past. Did it when I needed to do it. Just turn the page and get the next one.”

Which might come in the next at-bat.

JP Smith has 19 home runs this season, and 33 home runs in his Sacramento State career. He is only two home runs away from tying the school’s all-time record of 35.

“If I’m blessed to, that would be nice,” he said. “But it’s something, I don’t strive for it. Just go up there and play like I know how to.”

The same way he played last season: a .339 average, 14 home runs, 45 RBI. Or, the same way he played in high school at Granite Bay, when he hit .351 as a junior and .336 as a senior.

“I grew up in West Sac, so it being 15-20 min away from home was a blessed situation to have,” said Smith. “Not many people are able to play Division I baseball in their home town.”

And succeed in Division I baseball. JP Smith was first team all-WAC last season, and he was also a freshman all-American.

