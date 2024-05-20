Final Quarter feature: Brandin Cooks hosts football camp in Stockton with DaRon Bland

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Two members of the Dallas Cowboys spent their weekend in Stockton: wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback DaRon Bland.

And they were not alone.

Cooks, who is from Stockton, returned to his alma mater (Lincoln High School) to host a youth football camp on Sunday for nearly 800 youngsters.

“I wouldn’t change anything growing up here. This is a special place,” he said. “Growing up, I would have loved to have this. A guy comes back and throws a camp because at the end of the day, we’re all looking for someone to look up to.”

DaRon Bland looked up to Brandin Cooks. Bland, who began his college career at Sacramento State, grew up in nearby Modesto.

“It was like a big inspiration,” said Bland. “And now, seeing him on the team, I said I got to come back and do this with you.”

