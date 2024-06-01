Final Quarter conversation: Hunter Dorraugh

Andrew Marden talks with San Jose State senior Hunter Dorraugh, a Vacaville native who hit four home runs in his final college game last Sunday. Dorraugh is the Spartans’ all-time leader in home runs, and he began his college baseball career at Sacramento State.

