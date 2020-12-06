Final preview, prediction for Bengals vs. Dolphins in Week 13

The Cincinnati Bengals face one of their tougher remaining opponents Sunday thanks to a road encounter with the Miami Dolphins.

After two relatively easy games — a 20-9 loss to Washington and 19-17 loss to New York — the Bengals face a rebuilder that has gone about things the right way.

After going 5-11 in Brian Flores’ first season a year ago, the Dolphins are up to 7-4 and don’t much appear to be slowing. The team has had some steady play under center whether it’s veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick or first-round rookie Tua Tagovailoa and the defense ranks only behind Pittsburgh at 18.6 points allowed per game.

It’s a tall ask of a Bengals team that could only generate 155 yards of total offense in last week’s loss to the Giants. That made it the second time this season Zac Taylor’s offense had been out-gained by his returners on special teams.

Even so, Taylor will again turn to the veteran Brandon Allen under center in the hopes of an uptick in play after getting one game under his belt. The problem, of course, is an even better defense than last week and the continued absence of someone like Joe Mixon.

That, and the offensive line remains a big question mark. Taylor won’t reveal who his starting guards are, but it doesn’t figure to matter much.

On paper, if Carl Lawson can create some pressure and fluster a rookie like Tagovailoa into mistakes safety Jessie Bates and Co. can capitalize on, this one is a winnable game.

But the reality it too much has to go right — and then some — for a team without Joe Burrow to get a road win like this.

Prediction: Dolphins 23, Bengals 17

