Final Power Rankings for 2021 NFL season

And the winner is ...

Albert Cesare

It has been the longest — and biggest — NFL season, thanks to a 17th regular-season game. Teams struggled to maintain a rhythm toward the ned, with an unlikely finale wrapping things up as the Los Angeles Rams outlasted Cincy for the Super Bowl 56 crown. How did that shake up the final standings o the season? For one last time, let’s look at how teams rank now that everything has settled on the 2021 NFL calendar…

32. Houston Texans (4-13)

You don’t need the worst record to be one of the two or three worst franchises in the NFL. The Texans continue to embarrass themselves in different ways. They hired David Culley just to fire him. Then they hired Lovie Smith after a coaching search that went nowhere … like the team.

31. New York Giants (4-13)

Speaking of embarrassing coaching searches … the Giants are rivaling their co-tenant New York Jets at MetLife to absorb losses. Brian Daboll is going to have to be a magician to fix this offense. And he doesn’t have Josh Allen to be his maestro.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)

Another franchise that has specialized in humiliating itself. First, hiring Urban Meyer. Second, not firing Meyer fast enough. Then somehow botching the Byron Leftwich hire. The Khans should stick to sports entertainment.

29. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

An absolutely dismal finish to a season that started with such promise. What is Matt Rhule going to do, still bank on Sam Darnold? This is a make-or-break back to college year for the head coach.

28. New York Jets (4-13)

What would Robert Saleh rather be, the head coach of Gang Green or the DC of the 49ers, who almost made it to the Super Bowl? Don’t answer that. The rookie head coach learned what so many other New York Jets leaders have: This team doesn’t know how to win, and there is no guarantee it will learn that lesson.

27. Detroit Lions (3-13-1)

They have every excuse to quit during the season and never did. The Detroit Lions were fighters. They need to build through the draft and figure out if Jared Goff is going to lead them anywhere. There is a chance to improve in the NFC North; Campbell has to make sure the team takes it.

26. Minnesota Vikings (8-9)

Kevin O’Connell will have his work cut out trying to mend this bunch. Yes, he has history with Kirk Cousins but there is nothing on the QB’s resume to suggest he is going to become a playoff star. Don’t be surprised if the Purple takes another step back.

25. Denver Broncos (7-10)

The 7-10 record caused Vic Fangio to split after three seasons. That’s a bit of a bowling joke. Nathaniel Hackett comes with a great quarterback pedigree from Green Bay. The issue is for now Denver does not have an elite QB.

24. Washington Commanders (7-10)

The only thing this team seems to have command of is finding itself in mortifying situations. Keep a sharp eye on the investigation because the NFL is in the spotlight due to the antics of the front office—from people who have gone and those who remain. Ron Rivera deserves far better. And he is in desperate need of a quarterback. Why would anyone want to sign on for this?

23. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

Arthur Smith deserves a lot of credit for getting seven wins out of this team as a rookie coach. How long are they going to continue to ride Matt Ryan? Another club that is desperate for help at quarterback. One huge bright spot is the rest of the NFC South looks ripe to be climbed over in 2022.

22. Chicago Bears (6-11)

Chicago needs someone to mentor Justin Fields, who was hailed as a savior when drafted by the Bears. So, they go out and hire a defensive-minded coach in Matt Eberflus. The defense isn’t the problem with the Bears. Will this historic franchise find its way into a great quarterback in this decade or the next?

21. Seattle Seahawks (7-10)

All is calm — for now — in Seattle. It was a sour season and there was buzz about Pete Carroll moving on, which didn’t happen. The fuse continues to burn on whether Russell Wilson will return. Feels so odd that the perennial playoff team has sunk into this role.

20. Cleveland Browns (8-9)

A bummer of a season that continued to turn down as Odell Beckham Jr. had a rebirth in Los Angeles after being let go. Speaking of letting go, how much leash does Baker Mayfield have? The Browns had best be sure of what they want to do before they give up on the former No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)

One of the worst 10-win teams in NFL history? Yep. The Raiders somehow got to double-digits and then doubled down on bringing in a GM and coach from New England. These kinds of moves have backfired numerous times.

18. New Orleans Saints (9-8)

Somehow, this team managed to finish over .500. It led to Sean Payton taking a year off … at least. Dennis Allen is a wonderful defensive coach who has to figure out a treacherous quarterback situation. The defense is strong enough to keep offenses in games, though, and the rest of the division is weak. Don’t give up on the Big Easy.

17. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

Another rookie coach who had a solid first season is Nick Sirianni. He turned a team that seemed destined for a high draft pick into one that gained a playoff spot. Philly is in a great position heading into the draft and easily could step up in a division where Dallas is the only legit stronghold.

16. Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)

Not the result expected with Brandon Staley being lured over from the Rams. The Bolts still find ways to lose and having executed in enough games they should win. They were a buzz team thanks to Justin Herbert. The Chargers had better light things up in 2022.

15. Arizona Cardinals (11-6)

The end of the season saw a complete collapse by the Arizona Cardinals. The last team to lose in the regular season tumbled over and over and over until they were clocked out of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams. Kliff Kingsbury is on the clock despite having a season with double-digit wins.

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

Everything that could go wrong did go wrong for John Harbaugh in 2021. A team expected to rule the AFC North wound up in last place. Don’t expect a repeat in 2022.

13. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

Miami found its stride in the second half and nearly made up for a horrendous start. Then, the Fish stunk it up by firing Brian Flores and creating a malodorous stench of scandal surrounding the team in South Beach. The area may be beautiful but the franchise is ugly.

12. Indianapolis Colts (9-8)

The Colts put themselves in a hole early, appeared a threat to dig out of it and surge into the AFC South title race… before faltering late. The middle of the sandwich was delightful but both outsides were stale. So, what does become of Carson Wentz?

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

Like the New Orleans Saints when they had Sean Payton, the Steelers should thank their lucky stars for Mike Tomlin. Next season is another test, a higher hurdle, as Ben Roethlisberger is gone. Though he was a shell of his self in his final season.

10. New England Patriots (10-7)

Bill Belichick didn’t win the AFC East but he did turn the Patriots around in one season. Mac Jones proved to be a find at the No. 15 slot in the first round. Will the former Alabama star continue to grow? Big question. Know that 10-7 isn’t something they gloat about in Foxborough… but it was a solid effort.

9. Tennessee Titans (12-5)

Mike Vrabel deserved Coach of the Year for getting 12 victories out of this team. Reality is, though, the Titans should have had 14. There were a couple of inexplicable losses. And then they were dumped as a No. 1 seed by the Bengals. Ouch.

8. Dallas Cowboys (12-5)

It seems no matter what Mike McCarthy does, short of winning a Super Bowl, he will have people calling for his job. The Cowboys made a huge turnaround and a lot of credit goes to Dan Quinn fixing a putrid defense. Will be intriguing to see if they can repeat as NFC East champs because no team has done that in a long while.

7. San Francisco 49ers (10-7)

The Niners came so close to a return to the Super Bowl. They overcame injuries and adversity to wind up pushing the Los Angeles Rams to the limit. Another team that faces a huge quarterback decision. The NFC West won’t get easier so the 49ers have to get stronger.

6. Green Bay Packers (13-4)

The season ended in disappointing — and shocking — fashion as the San Francisco 49ers upended the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the Frozen Tundra. Still, three 13-win seasons in a row is huge. And the future is in the hands — and mind — of Aaron Rodgers … again.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

The Buccaneers almost pulled off a miracle against the Rams. They will need another miracle to remain in power in the NFC South because replacing Tom Brady is going to be impossible.

4. Buffalo Bills (11-6)

Thirteen seconds separated the Bills from a higher ranking. They lost six games in the regular season, and should not have fallen that many times. They got it together and challenged the Chiefs. They had Kansas City beaten and …

3. Kansas City Chiefs (12-5)

After a sluggish start, the Chiefs came on and won the AFC West, again. They had their chance to douse the Bengals in the AFC Championship but it was not meant to be. The challenge for K.C. is not to avoid becoming stagnant… and to keep going and growing. It never is that simple in the NFL.

2. Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)

Talk about the last team you would have expected to be this high in the rankings at the end of the season when 2021 kicked off. The Bengals made it to the Super Bowl in a crazy turnaround season. The challenge now is to take the next giant step after making so much progress in one season.

1. Los Angeles Rams

Talk about brilliant management. Acquiring Matthew Stafford, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr., for starters. Bringing Eric Weddles out of retirement to earn a Super Bowl ring. The Rams were strong early, faltered, and managed to pull it all together for the playoffs.

