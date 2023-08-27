Final Packers 53-man roster prediction following the preseason

The Green Bay Packers finished the preseason with a final practice on Thursday and the preseason finale on Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. The final step before the regular season can officially begin is trimming the roster from 90 players down to 53, which has to be completed by Tuesday afternoon.

“Obviously, it’s a tough time of the year,” said Matt LaFleur following the Seattle game. “When we have to make some really tough decisions, but that’s because of the effort and type of locker room that we have. Gutey (GM Brian Gutekunst) and his staff have done a nice job of getting a very competitive roster, especially at certain positions. But, it’s on to the regular season now.”

Based on what took place in the preseason, along with what I saw during each of the Packers training camp practices, here is my best guess at how the final 53-man roster shakes out.

Quarterback (2)

Aug 26, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Keep: Jordan Love and Sean Clifford

If there was any doubt that Sean Clifford was going to be the backup, LaFleur squashed that earlier in the week when telling the media that Clifford had earned that role. Alex McGough will then head to the practice squad, most likely. With the ability to elevate players from the practice squad, keeping a third quarterback on the roster makes little sense.

Running back (2)

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) and running back Aaron Jones (33) run to their next drill during training camp on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.

Keep: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon

I’ve gone back and forth on this one, deciding whether to keep two running backs or three. I have little doubt that Patrick Taylor is the third running back, given his impact on special teams, as a blocker, and in the passing game. He’s not flashy, but he checks the boxes in regards to what the Packers are looking for in the third running back. However, from a roster construction standpoint. the ability to elevate players from the practice squad alleviates the need to carry three running backs. But with that said, this is only a temporary solution. The Packers either have to be fine with adding Taylor to the roster at some point or okay with potentially losing him because after his third elevation, he either has to be signed to the active roster or released, allowing him to potentially sign elsewhere.

Wide Receiver (7)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath (18) celebrates after catching a long pass

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

Keep: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Malik Heath, Dontayvion Wicks, Grant DuBose

Malik Heath is a lock at this point, following his start against Seattle, where he again impressed as a pass catcher and a blocker. Although he has apparently leapfrogged Samori Toure on the depth chart, I still expect Toure to be on this team. He has seen his fair share of snaps with the starting offense this summer, and if they were willing to roster him in 2022 as the seventh receiver in what was a much more experienced room compared to this one, I have to think they’ll do the same in 2023. The question for me is if the Packers will keep Grant DuBose as the seventh receiver, but in his limited action, he was able to make a few plays in the passing game, show he’s a willing blocker, and took on some special teams contributions as well. Similarly to Toure, another seventh-round pick, I think the Packers keep DuBose.

Tight End (3)

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) catches a pass against Seattle Seahawks during their preseason football game Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 19-15.

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Keep: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Josiah Deguara

There is the possibility that the Packers add a tight end on the waiver market once roster cutdowns start to take place around the NFL. This is something that Brian Gutekunst said the team would be monitoring. However, LaFleur also mentioned earlier in the week that if need be, the team is comfortable going into the season with just three tight ends, in part because of their depth at receiver, along with also pointing out that they are willing to use a sixth offensive lineman at times as well. So, given the Packers’ tackle depth, and not knowing who will be available on waivers, or even if Green Bay will be able to land the player they want, I’m going light and sticking with three tight ends.

Offensive Line (9)

Aug 3, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) runs through positional drills during practices at Ray Nitschke Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/USA TODAY Sports

Keep: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Caleb Jones, Sean Rhyan

I believe this conversation comes down to Calbe Jones, Sean Rhyan, and Royce Newman competing for two open spots. I don’t think Jones is quite a roster lock, but I do think he’s close–the team just really likes him and his potential, especially with uncertainty around tackle in 2024. As recently as Thursday, Jones was taking some first-team reps at left tackle. When it comes to Rhyan or Newman, Rhyan has been the far more steady player, and at this stage of their careers, as a second-year third-round pick, Rhyan has a higher ceiling. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Packers keep Newman as a 10th offensive lineman, given his versatility and experience – two things the Packers covet – but from a numbers standpoint, coupled with Newman’s play, I couldn’t keep him.

Interior Defensive Line (6)

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jonathan Ford (99) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

Keep: Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks, Jonathan Ford

It’s taken me a little bit of time to come around to the idea of the Packers keeping six interior defenders, but Jonathan Ford’s play throughout training camp has made him difficult to keep off. As LaFleur said, he’s “upped his game,” and you can see that with his ability to generate push in the run game. Also, a part of my thinking is if the Packers rostered Ford last season knowing he wouldn’t contribute, they’d be willing to do so again, with him potentially able to see playing time on obvious running downs–an area where Green Bay has to improve.

Edge Rusher (6)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (57) rushes Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) during their preseason football game Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 19-15.

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Keep: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, JJ Enagbare, Justin Hollins, Brenton Cox

As a veteran on a one-year deal and at a very deep position group, Justin Hollins may not be a roster lock. But with that said, I’m not sure how the Packers could move on from him either. He’s seen plenty of snaps with the starters in Rashan Gary’s absence and has been consistent against both the run and the pass. Brenton Cox, meanwhile, has also earned a roster spot with his play since the first preseason game. During that span, he has been a consistent disruptor in the backfield. The Packers also set the precedent last season, going heavy at a position group in order to keep a high-upside player off the practice squad by rostering Caleb Jones – a 2022 undrafted rookie – as the 11th offensive lineman and I’m guessing they do the same with Cox as the sixth edge rusher.

Linebacker (4)

July 26, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) runs through posititional drills during the first day of practice at training camp at Ray Nitschke Field. Mandatory credit: Tork Mason USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Keep: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson

I went back and forth on this one but ultimately left Tariq Carpenter off. I know his primary responsibility is going to be on special teams, but from a defensive standpoint, he was the sixth linebacker on this team, behind undrafted rookie Jimmy Phillips. Carpenter also saw his role reduced on special teams in the preseason, which could have just been a product of trying to get other players snaps, but he is also one of PFF’s lowest-graded Packers in that phase. Eric Wilson is someone who could also be a veteran cut, but I think his value on this team has grown with Green Bay not having Tyler Davis.

Cornerback (5)

Green Bay Packers safety Innis Gaines (38) practices during the second day of the team’s 2023 training camp on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Seeger Gray/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Keep: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Innis Gaines

PUP: Eric Stokes

I’m really torn on this: whether I should keep Innis Gaines or Corey Ballentine as the fifth cornerback. Ballentine saw a few snaps with the starting defense on Saturday on the boundary and was a core special teams player during the second half of last season and again contributed in the capacity. However, I went with Gaines because he was starting on more special teams units in this final preseason game, and can play from the slot, where the Packers could use more depth, as well as at safety if the team is in a pinch. In short, I think he can do more.

Safety (6)

Green Bay Packers safety Anthony Johnson Jr. (36) intercepts a pass in a takeaway drill during practice on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Keep: Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Anthony Johnson, Jonathan Owens, Tarvarius Moore, Dallin Leavitt

The last time the Packers rostered six safeties on the initial 53-man was back in 2016. However, there is a lot of special teams value within this group, which in part is why I moved on from Carpenter at linebacker, and everyone except Dallin Leavitt had at least some reps with the starting defense. So at a position group with questions, there are at least options. Tarvarius Moore has been out since the New England game with a knee injury, but LaFleur did say they were treating it as day-to-day, so although we don’t know when he will be available, I’m taking a bit of a flier and expecting that he won’t be sidelined too long. Ken Ingalls also provided an interesting nugget of information about the 2022 safety position for the Packers, saying that Green Bay averaged 5.71 safeties each week that were either active, inactive, or elevated.

Specialists (3)

