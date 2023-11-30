Final Pac-12 football 2023 regular season rushing yards leaders

The Pac-12 Conference is all about the quarterback position, and there are three legitimate Heisman Trophy finalists in that group.

But, the running back position is another loaded group in the Pac-12. With the 2023 regular season officially over and the future of the Pac-12 — or the “Pac-2” — up in the air, let’s take a look at the final regular season rushing yards leaders leading up to Friday’s Pac-12 title game between Oregon and Washington.

There were only three players who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, and it was no surprise who came out on top.

Here are the Pac-12’s top five rushing yards leaders from the 2023 regular season:

JONAH COLEMAN, ARIZONA: 851 YARDS

Zachary BonDurant-USA TODAY Sports

Jonah Coleman finished fifth with 851 yards and also had five scores.

DILLON JOHNSON, WASHINGTON: 961 YARDS

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

With all of the weapons that Michael Penix Jr. has at his disposal, Johnson fell just short of the 1,000-yard mark, but he did manage to lead the Pac-12 in rushing scores with 12.

BUCKY IRVING, OREGON: 1,043 YARDS

Syndication: The Register Guard

Having Bo Nix and Troy Franklin alongside him sure helped Irving exploit opposing defenses.

DAMIEN MARTINEZ, OREGON STATE: 1,185 YARDS

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Beavers saw Damien Martinez have a massive season, and he finished just under 100 yards short of Ott for the top spot.

JAYDN OTT, CALIFORNIA: 1,260 YARDS

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Jaydn Ott led the Pac-12 in rushing and did so by playing just 11 games, one fewer than both Martinez and Irving. You might hear Ott’s name in the NFL soon.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire