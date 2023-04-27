Final order of Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals pick 28th in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, a late spot once more in the opening round of a draft after a late playoff run.

Plenty of interesting prospects have come out of that 28th pick since 2000 and the Bengals will likely address one of their major needs at the spot.

There’s always a chance the board falls a certain way and the Bengals trade out, too. But as of this writing, this is the official order of the 31-pick first round (Miami forfeited its first-round selection as punishment for multiple violations of the league’s anti-tampering policy):

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)

14) New England Patriots

15) New York Jets (from Green Bay)

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

25) New York Giants

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) Buffalo Bills

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs

