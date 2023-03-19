Final Ohio State 2023 recruiting target commits to rival Big Ten school

Many thought Ohio State was finished with its 2023 recruiting class. Then former Notre Dame safety signee Brandyn Hillman was released from his national letter of intent.

The Buckeyes offered and were expected to host Hillman for an official visit, but that will not take place. This weekend the Virginia safety visited our rivals and committed.

It’s a bit surprising Hillman never really gave Ryan Day and the Buckeye coaching staff a chance on a visit but that is recruiting. The 2023 class will not change, and now Ohio State will potentially have to face the safety for the next few years.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire