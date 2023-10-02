Final numbers in Texas’ convincing win over Kansas

No. 3 Texas showed up when it mattered to defeat No. 24 Kansas, 40-14. Despite only leading by six going into halftime, the defense had a spectacular showing.

During the game, Kansas failed to convert any of their eight third down attempts against Texas’ strong defense, despite entering the game as one of the top FBS teams in third down efficiency.

Though an injury to star quarterback Jalon Daniels put a wrench in the Kansas offense, he does not play defense and wouldn’t have stopped the 661 total yards Texas put up.

Kansas did not have enough depth to compete with Texas’ dominating run game, as starting running back Jonathon Brooks rushed for a career high 218 yards.

The Texas Longhorns delivered a dominating performance, and here are the final numbers.

Total yards

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks to wide receiver Xavier Worthy before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 30, 2023.

Texas: 661 total yards

Kansas: 260 total yards

Passing yards

Sep 30, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas: 325 yards

Kansas: 136 yards

Rushing yards

Texas running back Jonathon Brooks (24) is chased by Kansas linebacker Taiwan Berryhill Jr. (6) in the second quarter of the Longhorns’ game against the Kansas Jayhawks, Saturday, Sept. 30 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Texas: 336

Kansas: 124

1st downs

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers runs for a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 30, 2023.

Texas: 33

Kansas: 11

3rd down efficiency

The Texas Longhorns run onto the field for the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 30, 2023.

Texas: 9 for 15

Kansas: 0 for 8

Turnovers

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat pressures Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean in the fourth quarter at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 30, 2023.

Texas: 1

Kansas: 1

Time of possesion

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas Longhorns defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat smile as they walk off the field after beating the Kansas Jayhawks at Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 30, 2023.

Texas: 39 minutes 41 seconds

Kansas: 20 minutes 19 seconds

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire