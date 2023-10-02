Final numbers in Texas’ convincing win over Kansas
No. 3 Texas showed up when it mattered to defeat No. 24 Kansas, 40-14. Despite only leading by six going into halftime, the defense had a spectacular showing.
During the game, Kansas failed to convert any of their eight third down attempts against Texas’ strong defense, despite entering the game as one of the top FBS teams in third down efficiency.
Though an injury to star quarterback Jalon Daniels put a wrench in the Kansas offense, he does not play defense and wouldn’t have stopped the 661 total yards Texas put up.
Kansas did not have enough depth to compete with Texas’ dominating run game, as starting running back Jonathon Brooks rushed for a career high 218 yards.
The Texas Longhorns delivered a dominating performance, and here are the final numbers.
Total yards
Texas: 661 total yards
Kansas: 260 total yards
Passing yards
Texas: 325 yards
Kansas: 136 yards
Rushing yards
Texas: 336
Kansas: 124
1st downs
Texas: 33
Kansas: 11
3rd down efficiency
Texas: 9 for 15
Kansas: 0 for 8
Turnovers
Texas: 1
Kansas: 1
Time of possesion
Texas: 39 minutes 41 seconds
Kansas: 20 minutes 19 seconds