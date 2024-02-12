Final NFL Power Rankings after Super Bowl 58

We have a king

The Chiefs are the NFL champions once again- three times in five years, which means they rule the Power Rankings. As the 2023-24 season comes to a close, here’s how the rest of the teams stack up…

Embarrassing when a team never has a lead in the fourth quarter in any game during the season. The Panthers have a lot of offseason work, and with the haul it took to get last year’s No. 1 pick, they don’t have much to look forward to in the 2024 NFL draft.

Does anyone seriously believe Dan Quinn wanted to start his time in Washington with Kliff Kingsbury as his OC?

A new voice in town with the hiring of Jerod Mayo. Time for a chance had finally come in New England. Doesn’t take away from any of Bill Belichick’s magnificent run.

The Chargers better hope Jim Harbaugh stays focused on Los Angeles and doesn’t start to think about other gigs in a year or more. The $80 million contract isn’t a lock that will happen.

Woody Johnson says he is bringing his coach and GM back and then weeks later decides to warn they better produce. Seems like another Jets misstep.

Say what you want about Arizona; the team always played hard and gave it a go this season.

Good decision by Arthur Blank to go with Raheem Morris. Doesn’t guarantee success but it certainly will infuse the franchise and hopefully avoid another 7-10 season.

Martindale fiasco was the perfect touch to finish an awful season for the Giants. Brian Daboll has gone from Coach of the Year to quite possibly coaching for his job in 2024.

Mike Vrabel is out and we’re not sure the Titans are headed in a better direction. The change had to happen but this team needs more than fixing dinks and dents.

Tough season in Minnesota. Everything started poorly, then got going, but halted after Kirk Cousins was injured, and the QB carousel spun ’round and ’round. The Vikings need to determine what they will do with their veteran QB.

The Bears played better football in the second half of the season. The biggest question at QB in the league: Will Justin Fields stay with the Bears, or will they deal him and look for a signal-caller with the No. 1 overall pick?

It was a strange season in Denver. Awful start, then a sizzling stretch, and then a controversy-filled finish. Sean Payton will seek to make 2024 less interesting, no question.

The Raiders have to hope the players are correct and Antonio Pierce will guide the team to success. Emotion is one thing. Winning is another.

What a way for a team that had its future in the present to fall apart. Doug Pederson needs to think hard on what happened to make sure it doesn’t happen again. One of the most disappointing teams in the league squandered a chance to capture the AFC South against a team in last place.

The Saints looked solid against the Falcons and down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough to land in the playoffs. While it was a decent way to end 2023, defeating the Falcons is nothing more than a consolation prize on a season full of unfulfilled expectations for Dennis Allen and Co.

The Bucs manhandled the Eagles in the playoffs and finished strong. Keeping Baker Mayfield is a must for Todd Bowles.

Tough way to end the regular season for Baltimore, but the Colts still had a positive campaign under Shane Steichen. I wonder what this team will be with a healthy Anthony Richardson…

Nice way to finish a tough season for Cincy. Jake Browning made himself a lot of money playing after Joe Burrow was lost to injury.

An absolute calamity of a conclusion to the season in Philly. And there is no guarantee a new DC and OC will fix what Nick Sirianni broke.

Pete Carroll was kicked upstairs and the Seahawks get Michael McDonald, a bright young mind to try and have the team rise through the NFC West and league.

The Dolphins played to the familiar theme in Week 18: The tougher the opponent, the more likely they were to falter. They had the lead against Buffalo but were trampled by the Bills to lose it in the end. Same old song and dance all year. The playoffs didn’t fare much differently, with the eventual Super Bowl champs taking to the Fish in K.C.

So, it is more about Matt LaFleur than an aging Aaron Rodgers?

Mike Tomlin is amazing. To get 10 wins out of this team with the quarterback position as shaky as it was and is? Remarkable.

Don’t think many people are enjoying the memory of the Cowboys winning the NFC East.

This is a great coaching job by Sean McVay and a scouting effort by Les Snead. Talk about a team no one figured would win double-digit games but did.

Kevin Stefanski, Joe Flacco and Myles Garrett all earned their NFL Honors. The Browns had a helluva season under trying conditions.

What a turnaround for this franchise. It won 11 games over the previous three seasons and now hits double-digits in the win column.

The Lions improved dramatically and will tests teams going forward and will be tested by teams because they can’t sneak up on anyone.

The Bills had the Chiefs where the wanted them … in Orchard Park … and still lost.

The Ravens couldn’t seal the run to the Super Bowl after a wonderful season. Lamar Jackson is going to need to get the team to the championship game or it will stay with him forever.

The 49ers came so close to being Super Bowl champion. And it can not be lost how the blocked PAT changed the dynamic on the scoreboard.

The Chiefs are the Super Bowl champions, again. They are a dynasty. Patrick Mahomes keeps coming back and back until he has KC in front.

