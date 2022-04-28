Final NFL mock draft roundup: Where Ohio State players might go in the 2022 NFL draft

In this article:

It’s here. The 2022 NFL draft is coming to a television or streaming device near you beginning Thursday night. The annual spectacle draws in a ton of interest and viewers and there are sure to be plenty of Ohio State players hearing their names called throughout the weekend.

At this point, you’ve probably seen somewhere in the vicinity of 1,215 mock drafts across every media spectrum you can find, and now it’s time to stop projecting and predicting and actually see the real thing take place.

But, before we go there, we thought we’d provide one more roundup of where some of the most popular mock drafts have Ohio State players going on the doorstep of it all becoming reality.

Here’s a look at all of those Buckeyes included in a myriad of mock drafts and where they have them all going during the 2022 NFL draft.

Garrett Wilson, Wide Reciever

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson goes behind the scenes at OSU's pro day

Mar 23, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson runs after making the catch during the Ohio State Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Facility. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL draft mock roundup

ESPN’s Mel Kiper (subscription required) | First Round: Atlanta Falcons (No. 8 overall)

ESPN’s Todd McShay (subscription required) | First Round: New York Jets (No. 10 overall via trade)

ESPN’s Matt Miller (subscription required) | First Round: Phladelphia Eagles (No. 15 overall via trade)

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards | First Round: Atlanta Falcons (No. 8 overall)

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson | First Round: Atlanta Falcons (No. 8 overall)

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah | First Round: N.Y. Giants (No. 7 overall)

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling | First Round: New Orleans Saints (No. 19 overall)

USA TODAY’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz | | First Round: Washington Commanders (No. 11 overall)

Sporting News’ Vinny Iyer| First Round: New Orleans Saints (No. 16 overall)

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) scores a touchdown past Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Devon Matthews (1) during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 NFL draft mock roundup

ESPN’s Mel Kiper | First Round: Washington Commanders (No. 11 overall)

ESPN’s Todd McShay | First Round: New Orleans Saints (No. 16 overall)

ESPN’s Matt Miller | First Round: New Orleans Saints (No. 16 overall)

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards | First Round: LA Chargers (No. 17 overall)

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson | First Round: Green Bay Packers (No. 28 overall)

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah | First Round: Washington Commanders (No. 11 overall)

Draft Wires’s Luke Easterling | First Round: Green Bay Packers (No. 22 overall)

USA TODAY’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz | | First Round: New Orleans Saints (No. 19 overall)

Sporting News’ Vinny Iyer| First Round: Washington Commanders (No. 11 overall)

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Tackle

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) against Minnesota Golden Gophers during their game at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 NFL draft mock roundup

ESPN’s McShay and Kiper (subscription required) | Second Round: Buffalo Bills (No. 89 overall)

ESPN’s Matt Miller | Second Round: Chicago Bears (No. 48 overall)

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson | Second Round: Green Bay Packers (No. 59 overall)

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling | Third Round: Denver Broncos (No. 75 overall)

Sporting News’ Vinny Iyer| Second Round: Baltimore Ravens (No. 45 overall)

Jeremy Ruckert, Tight End

Projecting every Ohio State offensive player's slot in the NFL draft

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) hoists tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) after he scored a touchdown during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 NFL draft mock roundup

ESPN’s Matt Miller | Third Round: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 91 overall)

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson | Third Round: N.Y. Giants (No. 81 overall)

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling | Third Round: Green Bay Packers (No. 92 overall)

Sporting News’ Vinny Iyer| Third Round: Minnesota Vikings (No. 77 overall)

Thayer Munford, Offensive Tackle

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Thayer Munford (75) celebrates after Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) scored a touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 NFL draft mock roundup

ESPN’s Matt Miller | Third Round: LA Rams (No. 104 overall)

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson | Fifth Round: Seattle Seahawks (No. 153 overall)

Sporting News’ Vinny Iyer| Fourth Round: Houston Texans (No. 107 overall)

Tyreke Smith, Defensive End

WATCH: Ohio State drops hype video for defensive end Tyreke Smith

Jan 1, 2021; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Tyreke Smith (11) celebrates after tackling Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NFL draft mock roundup

ESPN’s Matt Miller | Sixth Round: Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 197 overall)

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson | Fifth Round: Chicago Bears (No. 148 overall)

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling | Fourth Round: New England Patriots (No. 127 overall)

Sporting News’ Vinny Iyer| Fourth Round: Cleveland Browns (No. 118 overall)

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle

Ohio State's Garrett, Petit-Frere among four opting out of Rose Bowl

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) waits for officials to review a play during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

2022 NFL draft mock roundup

ESPN’s Matt Miller | Sixth Round: Arizona Cardinals (No. 215 overall)

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling: Fifth Round: Buffalo Bills (No. 168 overall)

Sporting News’ Vinny Iyer| Fourth Round: Baltimore Ravens (No. 110 overall)

