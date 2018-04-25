Final NFL Consensus Mock Draft Results: Who's Going Where?

Since the Super Bowl, mock drafts have been more regular than polls during a presidential campaign, but just as is the case in politics, predictions are hardly guaranteed and often contrasting.

With that in mind, Newsweek has looked at five different mock drafts to work out what the pecking order might be ahead of the NFL Draft on Thursday.

To make the process as scientific as possible, we have combined each selection and then divided it by five to work out the average, then assigned the player with the lowest average to the team picking first and so on.

At the same time, players with a lower average than others but who did not appear in all the five mock drafts analyzed appear lower in the order. For example, a player whose average pick position is 6.2 but only appears in four mock drafts, is listed lower than a player whose average is 8.7 but appears in all five mock drafts.

Cleveland Browns – Sam Darnold , QB, University of Southern California.

New York Giants – Saquon Barkley , RB, Penn State.

New York Jets (via Indianapolis Colts) – Josh Allen , QB, Wyoming.

Cleveland Browns (via Houston Texans) – Bradley Chubb , DE, North Carolina State.

Denver Broncos – Baker Mayfield , QB, Oklahoma.

Indianapolis Colts (via New York Jets) – Josh Rosen , QB, UCLA.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Quenton Nelson , G, Notre Dame.

Chicago Bears – Roquan Smith , LB, Georgia.

San Francisco 49ers – Minkah Fitzpatrick , DB, Alabama.

Oakland Raiders – Denzel Ward , CB, Ohio State.

Miami Dolphins – Tremaine Edmunds , ILB, Virginia Tech.

Buffalo Bills (via Cincinnati Bengals) – Vita Vea , NT, University of Washington.

Washington Redskins – Calvin Ridley , WR, Alabama.

Green Bay Packers – Marcus Davenport , DE, Texas-San Antonio.

Arizona Cardinals – Mike McGlinchey , T, Notre Dame.

Baltimore Ravens – Da’Ron Payne , DT, Alabama.

Los Angeles Chargers – Josh Jackson , CB, University of Iowa.

Seattle Seahawks – Will Hernandez , G, UTEP.

Dallas Cowboys – Harold Landry , DE, Boston College.

Detroit Lions – Derwin James , S, Florida State.

Cincinnati Bengals (via Buffalo Bills) – Jaire Alexander , CB, University of Louisville.

Buffalo Bills (via Kansas City Chiefs) – James Daniels , G-C, University of Iowa.

New England Patriots (via Los Angeles Rams) – Isaiah Wynn , OL, University of Georgia.

Carolina Panthers – Derrius Guice , RB, Louisiana State University.

Tennessee Titans – Rashaan Evans , LB, Alabama.

Atlanta Falcons – Lamar Jackson , QB, University of Louisville.

New Orleans Saints – Mike Hughes , CB, Central Florida.

Pittsburgh Steelers – Leighton Vander Esch , OLB, Boise State.

Jacksonville Jaguars – Courtland Sutton , WR, Southern Methodist University.

Minnesota Vikings – Dallas Goedert , TE, South Dakota State.

New England Patriots – Isaiah Oliver , CB, University of Colorado Boulder.

Philadelphia Eagles – Taven Bryan, DT, University of Florida.

Players from number 1 through to 19 appeared in all five mock drafts analyzed, while picks from 20 to 25 appeared in four, and players from 26 through to 31 appeared in three. Pick 32 appeared in just two of the mock drafts surveyed.

