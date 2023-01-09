Final NFC East standings after Eagles win over Giants, Cowboys loss to Commanders

The NFC East might’ve been the most improved division in the NFL during the 2022 campaign and with three playoff teams, it was certainly the toughest division.

The Philadelphia Eagles were the top team in the NFC from start to finish on their way to a 14-3 record, an NFC East crown, and the No. 1 overall seed in the conference.

Dallas was able to survive Dak Prescott’s thumb injury and looked like a defensive juggernaut early on before stumbling down the stretch.

With postseason play set to begin, here are the final NFC East standings.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3), champions, NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Jalen Hurts returning to the lineup, the Eagles outlasted the Giants 22-16 in a sloppy win that clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

2. Dallas Cowboys (12-5), second place, NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After a week of speculation about a potential No. 1 seed, the Cowboys were thumped by the Commanders and will now travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers on Monday night of the Super Wild Card Weekend.

3. New York Giants (9-7-1), third place, NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Playing with mostly backups in the lineup, the Giants suffered a 22-16 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed and will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings.

9. Washington Commanders (8-8-1), last place, NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington dominated Dallas in the season finale to finish 8-8-1 on the season.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire