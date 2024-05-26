Final NCAA Tournament projections rolling in for Clemson baseball team

Clemson baseball feels like a lock to host a regional.

But who’s joining them in the Upstate next weekend?

Final NCAA Tournament projections for the Tigers and other teams started rolling in Sunday ahead of Monday’s selection show (noon, ESPN2). And national outlets, as they have for weeks, remain confident Clemson will be one of the top 16 seeds.

D1Baseball’s May 26 projection has Clemson (41-14) as the No. 6 overall seed and hosting No. 2 San Diego (40-13), No. 3 Florida (28-27) and No. 4 Bryant (36-19).

Baseball America’s Sunday projection also has Clemson as the No. 6 seed, hosting No. 2 San Diego (40-13), No. 3 James Madison (34-23) and No. 4 Sacred Heart (35-22).

Ahead of Monday’s selection show, the NCAA will announce the 16 regional host sites (just the schools, not their specific 1-16 seeding) via social media on Sunday night.

Notably, D1Baseball and Baseball America both kept Clemson as a top 8 “national seed” in their Sunday projections despite the Tigers going 1-1 and failing to advance out of ACC Tournament pool play this week in Charlotte.

If they advance past the regional round, top 8 seeds in the NCAA Tournament automatically earn the right to host a super regional at their home ballpark.

That’s obviously a huge advantage for teams striving to make it to the College World Series in Omaha, where Clemson has not been since the 2010 season.

And there was some concern among Tigers fans that the team could be on the top 8 cut-off line after Clemson, the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament, lost its opening game to No. 11 Miami.

That 8-7 loss automatically eliminated Clemson, the 2023 ACC Tournament champion, from advancing to the semifinal round due to the bracket’s pool play setup. Coach Erik Bakich even emphasized postgame Thursday his team was nowhere near a lock for a national seed.

But Clemson took care of business Friday, beating No. 7 Louisville on a walk-off to finish its stay at Charlotte’s Truist Field on a more positive note.

May 24, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals infielder Dylan Hoy (9) celebrates a double in the second inning against the Clemson Tigers during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field.

Clemson baseball’s NCAA resume

The Tigers are essentially locked in for a second straight NCAA Tournament appearance and top 16 seed under Bakich, the former Michigan coach who replaced Monte Lee after the 2022 season.

And despite some struggles late in the season (Clemson started 26-3 this season but was just 15-11 over its last 26 games), the team also appears safe for a second straight top 8 national seed.

Last year, Clemson was the No. 3 overall seed but failed to advance out of its own regional after beating Lipscomb and losing back-to-back games against Tennessee (the eventual regional champion) and Charlotte at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Clemson has a similar résumé this year. The team is 41-14 and 20-10 in the ACC (good enough for an ACC Atlantic Division title) with the nation’s No. 8 RPI, per D1 Baseball. Clemson is also 27-6 at home, 10-7 on the road and 4-1 at neutral sites.

According to D1 Baseball, the Tigers also boast the nation’s No. 19 strength of schedule, a 20-3 record non-conference record and the No. 2 strength of schedule in non-conference games. Clemson is 10-8 in Quad 1 games, 12-2 in Quad 2, 13-4 in Quad 3 and 6-0 in Quad 4.

Over the past few weeks, the only ACC school to be projected above Clemson in NCAA Tournament projections is UNC (currently projected as the No. 2 or No. 3 national seed). Florida State is considered a No. 7 or No. 8 national seed.

Key Clemson baseball dates