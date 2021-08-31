Here are the final moves the Jags made to get to 53 players

James Johnson
·1 min read
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the necessary moves to trim their roster down to 53 players before the NFL’s 4 p.m. EST deadline. Just before the deadline, they announced that 18 players were waived, six were released, one was placed on injured reserve, and one is headed to the reserve/non-football injury list.

The players who were waived are as follows:

  • CB Lorenzo Burns

  • WR Jalen Camp

  • DT Doug Costin

  • WR Jeff Cotton Jr.

  • RB Nathan Cottrell

  • TE Tyler Davis

  • TE Ben Ellefson

  • WR Josh Hammond

  • WR Collin Johnson

  • WR Tevin Jones

  • QB Jake Luton

  • OL KC McDermott

  • RB Devine Ozigbo

  • OL Austen Pleasants

  • DB Brandon Rusnak

  • OL Badara Traore

  • OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms

  • LB Quincy Williams

The following players were released:

  • WR Pharoh Cooper

  • WR Phillip Dorsett II

  • OL Jermaine Eluemunor

  • WR Devin Smith

  • WR Laquon Treadwell

  • S Jarrod Wilson

Meanwhile, safety Josh Jones was the player placed on injured reserve. As expected, linebacker Dylan Moses was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list as he continues to rehab his knee.

