Here are the final moves the Jags made to get to 53 players
The Jacksonville Jaguars made the necessary moves to trim their roster down to 53 players before the NFL’s 4 p.m. EST deadline. Just before the deadline, they announced that 18 players were waived, six were released, one was placed on injured reserve, and one is headed to the reserve/non-football injury list.
The players who were waived are as follows:
CB Lorenzo Burns
WR Jalen Camp
DT Doug Costin
WR Jeff Cotton Jr.
RB Nathan Cottrell
TE Tyler Davis
TE Ben Ellefson
WR Josh Hammond
WR Collin Johnson
WR Tevin Jones
QB Jake Luton
OL KC McDermott
RB Devine Ozigbo
OL Austen Pleasants
DB Brandon Rusnak
OL Badara Traore
OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms
LB Quincy Williams
The following players were released:
WR Pharoh Cooper
WR Phillip Dorsett II
OL Jermaine Eluemunor
WR Devin Smith
WR Laquon Treadwell
S Jarrod Wilson
Meanwhile, safety Josh Jones was the player placed on injured reserve. As expected, linebacker Dylan Moses was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list as he continues to rehab his knee.