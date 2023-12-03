Final Mountain West Bowl Projections

Seven teams in a bowl game

Two bowl teams know their destination

The complete regular season is in the books and there will be seven Mountain West teams going bowling. The Hawaii Bowl is confirmed with San Jose State taking on Coastal Carolina and with Boise State’s win over UNLV in the Mountain West title game they are going to the newly named Gronk LA Bowl.

As for the rest, this info will trick out later on Sunday as bowl teams get to pick their teams as the Mountain West doesn’t go in order of finish but bowls pick in order.

While there are bowl lineups tied with the Mountain West, but with ESPN owning a lot of bowl games there likely will be some switching going on.

BOWL LINEUP

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Gronk LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool

Below are our final bowl projections and we will see where these seven Mountain West teams get to extend their season.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:45 pm ET, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Matchup: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State

LA Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Matchup: Boise State (CONFIRMED) vs. UCLA

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

9:00 pm ET, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Matchup: Wyoming vs. Texas State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Utah State vs. Ohio

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ABC

Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Marshall

Saturday, December 23, 2023

10:30 pm ET, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West

Matchup: San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina (CONFIRMED)

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:30 pm ET, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: UNLV vs. Toledo

