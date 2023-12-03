Final Mountain West Bowl Projections
Seven teams in a bowl game
Two bowl teams know their destination
The complete regular season is in the books and there will be seven Mountain West teams going bowling. The Hawaii Bowl is confirmed with San Jose State taking on Coastal Carolina and with Boise State’s win over UNLV in the Mountain West title game they are going to the newly named Gronk LA Bowl.
As for the rest, this info will trick out later on Sunday as bowl teams get to pick their teams as the Mountain West doesn’t go in order of finish but bowls pick in order.
While there are bowl lineups tied with the Mountain West, but with ESPN owning a lot of bowl games there likely will be some switching going on.
BOWL LINEUP
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Gronk LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic
Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options
– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool
Below are our final bowl projections and we will see where these seven Mountain West teams get to extend their season.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
5:45 pm ET, ESPN
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Matchup: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State
LA Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
7:30 pm ET, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Matchup: Boise State (CONFIRMED) vs. UCLA
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
9:00 pm ET, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five
Matchup: Wyoming vs. Texas State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Utah State vs. Ohio
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ABC
Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. Marshall
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
10:30 pm ET, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West
Matchup: San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina (CONFIRMED)
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Saturday, December 30, 2023
4:30 pm ET, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: UNLV vs. Toledo