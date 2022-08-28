Final Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster projection
The Minnesota Vikings need to be down to 53 players on their roster by 3 pm central time on Tuesday, August 30th.
In getting down to that number, the Vikings have made roster cuts to trim down the rosters to both 85 and 80.
As they work to move on from 27 players, the roster that you see at 3 pm on Tuesday will likely still see some changes, as they will wait to place players on injured reserve and work the waiver wire for players that other teams release.
Our projections have changed slightly over the past two weeks due to impressive performances. This week will see some of the same whether someone secures a job or works his way onto the roster.
(All starters are italicized)
Previous:
Quarterback
Jul 27, 2022; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Kirk Cousins
Nick Mullens
Running backs
Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu (26) carries the ball on the kickoff return against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Dalvin Cook
C.J. Ham
Alexander Mattison
Kene Nwangwu
Ty Chandler
Wide receivers
Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) congratulates wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) who is celebrating a touchdown reception from quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Jefferson
Adam Thielen
K.J. Osborn
Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Jalen Nailor
Trishton Jackson
Olabisi Johnson-IR
Tight End
Jul 30, 2021; Eagan, MN, United States; Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) catches a pass at training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Irv Smith Jr.
Johnny Mundt
Ben Ellefson
Offensive line
Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Christian Darrisaw
Ezra Cleveland
Garrett Bradbury
Ed Ingram
Brian O’Neill
Chris Reed
Austin Schlottman
Oli Udoh
Blake Brandel
Defensive linemen
Jun 7, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (97) performs a drill during mandatory mini camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Dalvin Tomlinson
Harrison Phillips
Armon Watts
James Lynch
Jonathan Bullard
T.Y. McGill
Edge rushers/OLB
Jul 29, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings outside linebackers Danielle Hunter (99) and Za’Darius Smith (55) warm up during training camp at US Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Danielle Hunter
Za’Darius Smith
Patrick Jones II
D.J. Wonnum
Zach McCloud
Linebackers
Aug 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah (33) reacts after making a stop during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Kendricks
Jordan Hicks
Brian Asamoah
Blake Lynch
Cornerbacks
Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Peterson
Cameron Dantzler
Chandon Sullivan
Andrew Booth Jr
Akayleb Evans
Kris Boyd
Safeties
Jul 28, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine (6) during training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Harrison Smith
Camryn Bynum
Lewis Cine
Myles Dorn
Specialists
Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) celebrates his game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Greg Joseph
Ryan Wright
Andrew DePaola
Practice squad (projected)
Jul 28, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman (93) performs a drill during training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
DT Jaylen Twyman
WR Myron Mitchell
OT Vederian Lowe
DL Esezi Otomewo
S Josh Metellus
RB Bryant Koback
QB Kellen Mond
OL Josh Sokol
TE Zach Davidson
OLB Luigi Vilain
LB Troy Dye
CB Tye Smith
TE Nick Muse
WR Dan Chisena
G Wyatt Davis
G Kyle Hinton