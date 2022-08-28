Final Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster projection

The Minnesota Vikings need to be down to 53 players on their roster by 3 pm central time on Tuesday, August 30th.

In getting down to that number, the Vikings have made roster cuts to trim down the rosters to both 85 and 80.

As they work to move on from 27 players, the roster that you see at 3 pm on Tuesday will likely still see some changes, as they will wait to place players on injured reserve and work the waiver wire for players that other teams release.

Our projections have changed slightly over the past two weeks due to impressive performances. This week will see some of the same whether someone secures a job or works his way onto the roster.

(All starters are italicized)

Quarterback

Jul 27, 2022; Eagan, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins Nick Mullens

Running backs

Nov 28, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Kene Nwangwu (26) carries the ball on the kickoff return against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Dalvin Cook C.J. Ham Alexander Mattison Kene Nwangwu Ty Chandler

Wide receivers

Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) congratulates wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) who is celebrating a touchdown reception from quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson Adam Thielen K.J. Osborn Ihmir Smith-Marsette Jalen Nailor Trishton Jackson Olabisi Johnson-IR

Tight End

Jul 30, 2021; Eagan, MN, United States; Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) catches a pass at training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Irv Smith Jr. Johnny Mundt Ben Ellefson

Offensive line

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (71) warms up before the first half of an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Christian Darrisaw Ezra Cleveland Garrett Bradbury Ed Ingram Brian O’Neill Chris Reed Austin Schlottman Oli Udoh Blake Brandel

Defensive linemen

Jun 7, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (97) performs a drill during mandatory mini camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Dalvin Tomlinson Harrison Phillips Armon Watts James Lynch Jonathan Bullard T.Y. McGill

Edge rushers/OLB

Jul 29, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings outside linebackers Danielle Hunter (99) and Za’Darius Smith (55) warm up during training camp at US Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Danielle Hunter Za’Darius Smith Patrick Jones II D.J. Wonnum Zach McCloud

Linebackers

Brian Asamoah

Aug 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah (33) reacts after making a stop during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Kendricks Jordan Hicks Brian Asamoah Blake Lynch

Cornerbacks

Andrew Booth Jr.

Aug 14, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Peterson Cameron Dantzler Chandon Sullivan Andrew Booth Jr Akayleb Evans Kris Boyd

Safeties

Jul 28, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine (6) during training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Smith Camryn Bynum Lewis Cine Myles Dorn

Specialists

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph (1) celebrates his game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Joseph Ryan Wright Andrew DePaola

Practice squad (projected)

Jaylen Twyman

Jul 28, 2022; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman (93) performs a drill during training camp at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

DT Jaylen Twyman WR Myron Mitchell OT Vederian Lowe DL Esezi Otomewo S Josh Metellus RB Bryant Koback QB Kellen Mond OL Josh Sokol TE Zach Davidson OLB Luigi Vilain LB Troy Dye CB Tye Smith TE Nick Muse WR Dan Chisena G Wyatt Davis G Kyle Hinton

