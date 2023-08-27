Final Michigan football 2023 game-by-game predictions

Now that fall camp is winding down and Week 1 game prep is beginning in earnest, we have a pretty good feeling about the type of team that Michigan football is going to have in 2023.

A year after going 13-0 in the regular season (plus championship game) before losing in the College Football Playoff semifinal, this has the makings of a focused team with a ton of returning experience. It should be Jim Harbaugh’s best in Ann Arbor.

As often talked about, the schedule is a bit of a ramp-up, and there aren’t any formidable teams on the horizon until November unless someone steps up greatly compared to preseason expectations. With all of that in mind, here is what we predict for the Michigan football Wolverines in 2023, going game-by-game with final score predictions.

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

This one could have been more difficult if it was last year when ECU was quite good, but after losing the bulk of its talent, and considering that Michigan football is on a mission, this one should be a game where the Wolverines coast. But the score may not be quite as gaudy as anticipated.

Prediction: Michigan 38, ECU 10

UNLV Rebels

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan will have its bearings after Week 1 and Jim Harbaugh (who won’t be coaching in this game) has often said players make the biggest improvement from Week 1 to Week 2. The Rebels will have to adjust to the time, the atmosphere, and the fact that there will be two head coaches by half for the Wolverines. We expect Jay Harbaugh to fire on all cylinders to start while Mike Hart will act like the first half didn’t happen when he takes over in the second.

Prediction: Michigan 58, UNLV 3

Bowling Green State Falcons

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a tie whether UNLV or Bowling Green is the worst team on the schedule, but we expect interim head coach Sherrone Moore to do the most with his audition. It could get ugly in the first night game of the season.

Prediction: Michigan 52, BGSU 3

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Rutgers has tended to play Michigan tough, but the Wolverines made an example of the Scarlet Knights in the second half last year. This year, it will be Jim Harbaugh’s first game on the sidelines, and that probably won’t go well for Greg Schiano and company.

Prediction: Michigan 38, Rutgers 10

Photo: Isaiah Hole

It’s Michigan’s first road game of the season in quite hostile territory. You know Matt Rhule will have this game circled on the calendar and he has some talent. Michigan is still more talented and has shown the last two years that it appears to be over its road lethargy we had become accustomed to seeing over the years. It may be a tighter than expected game, but the Wolverines still win comfortably.

Prediction: Michigan 35, Nebraska 24

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This one would have been more difficult in each of the past two years, but given the losses of Tanner Morgan and Mohamed Ibrahim, some of the major production is gone. Receiver Chris Autman-Bell is back for his 18th year, and though this will be the most physical team that the Wolverines will have seen to date, it should be a more ho-hum win for the maize and blue.

Prediction: Michigan 42, Minnesota 17

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I don’t expect Indiana to be very good this year and this one takes place in Ann Arbor, where Michigan has tended to play better than in Bloomington. J.J. McCarthy threw for over 300 yards for the first time against the Hoosiers last year, and he’ll do it again this year.

Prediction: Michigan 45, Indiana 9

Photo: Isaiah Hole

There’s a weird narrative in East Lansing (among fans, not the team) that MSU was wronged in the tunnel incident last year. However, that’s a fan narrative and not the truth. This is rumored to be a night game but isn’t yet set, which will certainly create a hostile atmosphere. But Michigan is far more talented and it will definitely be focused and want revenge after the accosting in the tunnel last year. MSU doesn’t have the horses and Jim Harbaugh will likely look to send a message here.

Prediction: Michigan 52, MSU 13

Photo: Isaiah Hole

I’m not convinced that Purdue will be very good in Ryan Walters’ first year. While he has some offensive talent remaining and has brought in Hudson Card at quarterback, the defensive-minded coach will be looking to overhaul the team. Still, I think Michigan may look a little lackadaisical coming off of a bye week and the week before going to Happy Valley for the meat of the schedule.

Prediction: Michigan 24, Purdue 14

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan has won two straight, including the last in Happy Valley. Penn State figures to be more talented, and though many think that the offensive line in State College is vastly improved, we’re not so sure. Still, this will be the Nittany Lions’ big game of the season and they’ll put everything into this one. It will be a nailbiter, but the Wolverines will emerge unscathed.

Prediction: Michigan 35, Penn State 31

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Coming off of an emotional win on the road, the Wolverines remain on the road in what could be the ultimate trap game. However, considering we expect Maryland to have a pretty good year, it won’t sneak up on Michigan. The Terps are talented, but it will feel like a home game for the Wolverines. It won’t be as lopsided as the last trip to College Park, but it will still be emphatic.

Prediction: Michigan 38, Maryland 17

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has called his team’s offseason preparation for the Michigan Wolverines ‘extreme.’ Yet, he hasn’t really addressed the personnel problems the Buckeyes have when it comes to facing the maize and blue. Whoever the quarterback is will be settled in by Week 13, but Michigan will still be the most physical team that OSU has seen and the Wolverines are taking the scarlet and gray more seriously than it had prior to 2021. Expect a furious start but Michigan does what it’s done each of the last two years: run Ohio State off the field.

Prediction: Michigan 42, Ohio State 26

Big Ten Championship Game

Photo: Isaiah Hole

We’re predicting a Michigan vs. Iowa rematch in the Big Ten Championship game, but this time, it will be more personal with Cade McNamara and Erick All on the other sideline. It will be a more challenging affair than the past two postseason matchups in Indianapolis, but we predict the maize and blue to hoist the trophy for the third-straight year.

Prediction: Michigan 28, Iowa 24

Final thoughts

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Never in the history of this site have we predicted Michigan football to go undefeated in the regular season, but we saw the maize and blue do just that a year ago. And we believe this is the best team that Jim Harbaugh has had. The offense is loaded, the defense has everything it needs to be dominant. There’s an insane amount of returning experience. The motivation is there.

Last year, Michigan only finished with two close games (Maryland, Illinois), and we have similar thoughts. It’s difficult to go undefeated no matter which team you are, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Wolverines falter down the line as a result. But the schedule sets up nicely, Michigan has the personnel it needs, and is eager to prove it has what it takes to win a national championship. Assuming the mission is as pointed and focused as it was last year (the last two, really), it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this team go 13-0 for a second-straight year. And that’s what we’re predicting.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire