Final match for Crew’s Aidan Morris set for Saturday vs. Kansas City

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final match for Crew midfielder Aidan Morris is expected to be Saturday against Sporting Kansas City, a source told NBC4’s Whitney Harding.

The game will mark the end of an era for the 22-year-old who helped Columbus win two MLS Cups. Morris is headed to Middlesbrough, an English club that competes in the country’s second-tier league, the EFL Championship.

The Crew will honor Morris with a moment after the match with fans present to recognize his accomplishments.

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native rose through the ranks of the club, starting in 2017 when Morris played with the Crew’s academy before playing collegiately for Indiana. He signed with the Black and Gold in 2020 and became a fan favorite.

Morris started the 2020 MLS Cup final in place of Darlington Nagbe, who was absent due to entering COVID-19 protocols. He remains the youngest player to ever start in an MLS Cup final, which the Crew won 3-0 over the Seattle Sounders at Historic Crew Stadium.

He became a regular starter alongside Nagbe in the Crew’s midfield in 2022, coming back from a season-ending injury the year before. Last year, he became an MLS All-Star and helped Columbus win its second MLS Cup in four seasons after a 2-1 win over Los Angeles FC at Lower.com Field.

The Crew returns home for its first MLS match at Lower.com Field since losing 2-1 to FC Cincinnati on May 11. Columbus is coming off a 2-1 loss Wednesday at Inter Miami.

Kickoff for Saturday’s match is set for 7:30 p.m.

