A final look at how Oregon Ducks performed during 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL regular season has come to an end, with a handful of Oregon Ducks alumni headed into the playoffs for their respective teams.

All in all 27 different Oregon players participated in the NFL during the regular season. Some only played in one game, some played every game, heck some (like Penei Sewell) played every single snap for their team, at least on the offensive side of the ball.

Some players had down years, like Arik Armstead who failed to record a sack for the first time in his career. Meanwhile, many others had career best seasons, including Juwan Johnson who had over 500 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, and Johnny Mundt who had the first receiving touchdown of his career.

Oregon’s rookies also showed out in a big way, with Kayvon Thibodeaux showing why he was a top pick in the NFL draft and Verone McKinley proving the doubters wrong by starting games as an undrafted rookie for Miami.

Here is a look at how all 27 Oregon alumni performed during the 2022 NFL regular season:

Marcus Mariota, QB, Atlanta Falcons

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Mariota started 13 games for Atlanta this season, completing 184 passes for 2,219 yards with a 15:9 touchdown to interception ratio. He ended up getting benched in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder down the stretch, and may need a change of scenery in order to be an NFL starter again.

Anthony Brown, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Brown appeared in two regular season games for Baltimore, first as a backup in Week 14 where he completed three of five passes for 16 yards. He then started Week 18, but only completed 44% of his passes while tossing two interceptions and leading Baltimore to a loss against Cincinnati.

Now he’s in line to start a playoff game with injuries impacting both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Pharaoh Brown, TE, Cleveland Browns

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Brown began the year with the Houston Texans but played 13 of his 16 games with Cleveland. All told, he finished his fifth NFL season with 12 receptions for 117 yards, primarily serving as an extra run-blocker.

Thomas Graham, DB, Cleveland Browns

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Graham appeared in seven games for Cleveland this year, mostly showing up on special teams but recording five solo tackles in Week 12 against Tampa Bay.

Brady Breeze, FS, Detroit Lions

Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Breeze appeared in two games and 44 total snaps for the Lions in 2022, although he did not record any tackles.

Penei Sewell, T, Detroit Lions

Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Sewell played every single offensive snap for the Lions in 2022, helping lead Detroit to one of the best seasons they have had in recent memory.

Jake Hanson, OL, Green Bay Packers

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Hanson appeared in six games, starting one, before going down with a season-ending injury with the Green Bay Packers.

Justin Hollins, LB, Green Bay Packers

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Hollins began the season with the Rams, but ended up in Green Bay after they claimed him on waivers. He totaled a career-high 3.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits in a productive role for the Packers.

Royce Freeman, RB, Houston Texans

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Freeman didn’t make his season debut until Week 15, but he still managed 41 carries for 117 yards, along with six receptions, for the Houston Texans.

Johnny Johnson, WR, Houston Texans

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Johnson didn’t make his NFL debut until Week 18, when he appeared on nine offensive snaps for the Texans in their win over Indianapolis. He did not receive a target.

DeForest Buckner, DT, Indianapolis Colts

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

DeForest Buckner had another monster season for the Colts, totaling eight sacks, 22 quarterback hits, three passes defended, and a career-high 74 combined tackles.

Ugo Amadi, FS, Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Amadi appeared in three games this season, two with Tennessee and one with Kansas City, racking up six combined tackles.

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Although his touchdown total was down quite a bit from his first two years, Justin Herbert was still a star quarterback in 2022. He totaled 4,739 passing yards with a career-high 68.2% completion rate, and his 25-to-10 touchdown-to-interception ratio was good enough to lead his team into the playoffs.

Troy Hill, DB, Los Angeles Rams

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Hill started 12 games for the Rams in 2022, racking up 67 combined tackles, four passes defended, and one interception – the eighth of his career.

Hroniss Grasu, OL, Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Grasu was back in the NFL after not appearing at all in 2021. He appeared in four games down the stretch for Las Vegas, starting once in a win over the Patriots.

Jevon Holland, FS, Miami Dolphins

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Holland had a great year in Miami, playing in 17 games and totaling 96 tackles, seven passes defended, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble while also returning four punts.

Verone McKinley, DB, Miami Dolphins

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

McKinley appeared in 10 games for Miami as an undrafted rookie, totaling 16 tackles and one interception while starting a pair of games.

Troy Dye, LB, Minnesota Vikings

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Dye was a stalwart on Minnesota’s special teams in 2022, appearing in 17 games and making 15 tackles while recovering a fumble.

Johnny Mundt, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Mundt had far and away the most productive year of his career in 2022, making 12 starts and hauling in 19 receptions (on 21 targets) for 140 yards and his first career touchdown.

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Johnson had a breakout year for the Saints, hauling in 42 receptions for 508 yards and seven touchdowns – shattering his previous career-high in all three categories.

Calvin Throckmorton, OL, New Orleans Saints

(Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Throckmorton appeared in 14 games for New Orleans, starting six and serving as a key piece on the special teams.

Shane Lemieux, OL, New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

For the second year in a row Lemieux only played one game before suffering a season-ending injury. A tough break for the 25-year-old.

Henry Mondeaux, DL, New York Giants

Syndication: The Record

Mondeaux appeared in 11 games for New York, making four starts and tying his career-high with 16 combined tackles, including one for a loss.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, New York Giants

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Thibodeaux had a productive rookie season with the Giants, appearing in 14 games and totaling 49 tackles, six tackles for loss, five passes defended, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery that went for a touchdown.

Arik Armstead, DE, San Francisco 49ers

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Injuries limited Armstead to just nine games this season, his lowest total since 2017. He failed to record a sack for the first time in his career, and had just eight solo tackles.

Deommodore Lenoir, DB, San Francisco 49ers

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lenoir had a breakout season for San Francisco, appearing in 17 games and making 13 starts while totaling 79 tackles, five passes defended, one sack, and one interception as a key piece of the 49ers excellent defense.

Terrance Mitchell, DB, Tennessee Titans

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell appeared in 11 games for Tennessee in 2022, making five starts and totaling 39 tackles, four passes defended, one forced fumble, and his ninth career interception.

