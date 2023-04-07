Final look at Chiefs’ 2023 pro day attendance
Kansas City Chiefs scouts have been hard at work, covering a ton of ground during the course of the pro day circuit. The front office continues to collect as much information as possible to assemble its final draft board and make informed decisions on draft-eligible talent in April.
We’ve already confirmed that the Chiefs have been in attendance for 32 pro days. That includes trips to Texas, Purdue, UNLV, Columbia, Illinois, South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Central Michigan, Michigan State, Eastern Michigan, Army, Georgia Tech, Tulsa, Bowling Green, Iowa, Iowa State, Syracuse, Auburn, Princeton, USC, Nebraska, SMU, Ohio State, Stanford, Temple, Alabama, Houston, Utah, BYU, Missouri, Notre Dame and Penn State. Now, we’ve got our final roundup of pro days with the majority of them now behind us.
Here’s a look at the latest pro days that Chiefs scouts have been present for:
Kentucky
All 32 NFL teams attended the Kentucky pro day.
Here is the list of players who participated:
S Tyrell Ajian
P Colin Goodfellow
LB Jacquez Jones
QB Will Levis
OL Tashawn Manning
RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
K Matt Ruffolo
CB Keidron Smith
LB DeAndre Square
CB Carrington Valentine
LB Jordan Wright
Valentine probably had the most impressive day with a 4.4s 40-yard dash and a shuttle run that would have been the second-best time at the combine.
Arizona State
The Chiefs were one of 25 teams represented at the Arizona State pro day on March 27.
Here is the list of participants:
S Khoury Bethley
CB Timarcus Davis
WR Charles Hall
FB Case Hatch
OG Henry Hattis
OG Des Holmes
OG Chris Martinez
DT B’Ahmad Miller
EDGE Travez Moore
DT TJ Pesefea
LB Merlin Robertson
DT Nesta Jade Silvera
LB Kyle Soelle
WR Bryan Thompson
RB Xazavian Valladay
Valladay, Hall and Davis were the clear standouts of this pro day. Jade Silvera stood on his combine workout and only lifted.
Baylor
Siaki Ika and Connor Galvin did not participate in testing and stood on their times at the combine.
LB/FB Dillon Doyle
OL Jacob Gall
DB Byron Hanspard
WR Gavin Holmes
OL Mose Jeffery
OL Khalil Keith
PK John Mayers
OL Grant Miller
CB Mark Milton
DB Christian Morgan
DT Chidi Ogbonnaya
DT Jaxon Player
P Isaac Power
TE Ben Sims
WR Brayden Utley
Morgan has the most impressive workout of the day with a 4.5s 40-yard dash time and 40.5-inch vertical jump. That’s good news for him in what is considered a weak safety class.
Boise State
JL Skinner was still not healthy enough to participate and OT John Ojukwu stood on his combine times, but the following players took part in some capacity:
CB Caleb Biggers
S Tyreque Jones
CB Tyric LeBeauf
DT Scott Matlock
LB Ezekiel Noa
DT Divine Obichere
TE Kurt Rafdal
EDGE George Tarlas
The defensive tackles, Matlock and Obichere, both had strong workouts with near-identical testing outside of the 3-cone and short shuttle (Matlock had the better times there).
Duke
All 32 NFL clubs were in attendance for the Duke pro day. LB Shake Heyward stood on his combine times, but the following players participated:
RB RaShawn Allen
LS Evan Deckers
WR Eric Gallman II
OL Andre Harris
S Darius Joiner
CB Dominique Long
OT Chance Lytle
CB Datrone Young
Young probably had the best workout, but it wasn’t a particularly great day for this group of prospects.
North Carolina
All 32 NFL teams were represented at the North Carolina pro day.
Only five players participated in the pro day:
WR Josh Downs
WR Antoine Green
DL Ray Vohasek
OL Asim Richards
LB/S Noah Taylor
Green stood on his combine times, but he went through positional drills. Josh Downs ran some blazing fast times in the shuttle run (4.15s) and 3-cone (6.75). They would have ranked third and second among receivers at the combine, respectively.
NC State
C Grant Gibson
LB Drake Thomas
WR Thayer Thomas
LB Isaiah Moore
OG Chandler Zavala
Zavala had quite an impressive workout, establishing himself as one of the top guards in the class. I’m told Kansas City has shown some interest in Thayer Thomas, who posted some impressive numbers at the pro day and has 24 touchdown grabs in five seasons at NC State.
Mississippi State
All 32 teams were in attendance for this pro day workout.
Here are the players who participated:
K Massimo Biscardi
WR Jamire Calvin
EDGE Randy Charlton
S Collin Duncan
WR Caleb Ducking
CB Emmanuel Forbes
P George Georgopoulos
S Jalen Green
DB Jackie Matthews
OL LaQuinston Sharp
DB Alexander Shaw
LB Sherman Timbs
LB Tyrus Wheat
WR Austin Williams
DT Cameron Young
Forbes was the top prospect in attendance, but Duncan posted a solid workout headlined by a 41.5-inch vertical jump.
Texas A&M
All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for the Aggies pro day.
Here are the players who participated:
RB Devon Achane
S Antonio Johnson Jr.
CB Jaylon Jones
Jones improved his 40-yard dash time from the combine and ran in the 4.4s range. He attempted to improve his 3-cone and shuttle run, but failed to do so. Achane only ran the 3-cone (7.05s) and the shuttle run (4.3s), showcasing his elusiveness and pass-catching ability on the field.
Washington State
The Chiefs were among the 23 teams in attendance for the Washington State pro day on March 28th.
Here are the players who participated:
WR Renard Bell
WR Robert Ferrel
LB Daiyan Henley
DB Derrick Langford Jr.
DT Christian Mejia
DB Armani Marsh
DL Amir Mujahid
DT Antonio Pule
OL Grant Stephens
OL Jack Wilson
Henley was the top prospect of this group, but he only did the bench press after competing in everything else at the combine.
LSU
All 32 teams were in attendance for the LSU pro day.
WR Kayshon Boutte stood on his (bad) combine numbers outside of the 3-cone (7.08s). Here’s the list of participants:
CB Sevyn Banks
LB Micah Baskerville
CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
OL Anthony Bradford
S Joe Foucha
CB Mekhi Garner
EDGE Ali Gaye
S Todd Harris Jr.
WR Jaray Jenkins
LB Mike Jones Jr.
EDGE B.J. Ojulari
DB Colby Richardson
DT Jacquelin Roy
OL Tre’Mond Shorts
DB Jay Ward
The Chiefs like their prospects from the state of Louisiana. I’m told they spent some time with several of the players in the defensive secondary including Ward, Garner and Bernard-Converse.
Ole Miss
These five players participated in some capacity:
OL Nick Broeker
RB Zach Evans
S AJ Finley
WR Malik Heath
WR Jonathan Mingo
EDGE Tavius Robinson
All eyes were on Evans after he didn’t work at the combine due to a hamstring injury. He didn’t disappoint with a 4.5s 40-yard dash, a 33.5-inch vertical and a 121-inch broad jump.
Pittsburgh
All 32 NFL teams were represented at the Pitt pro day.
Here’s a look at the players in attendance:
RB Israel Abanikanda
DL Deslin Alexandre
LB SirCovea Dennis
EDGE Habbakuk Baldonado
OL Owen Drexel
S Erick Hallett
S Brandon Hill
OL Gabe Houy
DT Calijah Kancey
OL Marcus Minor
OL Carter Warren
WR Jared Wayne
LB Tylar Wiltz
The Chiefs already hosted Alexandre on a top-30 visit. Abanikanda absolutely crushed his pro day workout and probably entered the Day 2 conversation as a result.
Texas Tech
The Chiefs were among the teams to visit Patrick Mahomes’ alma mater in Lubbock, Texas for their pro day workout.
EDGE Tyree Wilson sat out due to a foot injury. Here are the players who participated in the testing and drills:
DB Seth Collins
DB Adrian Fyre
K Jonathan Garibay
DT Nelson Mbanasor
LB Krishon Merriweather
LB Dimitri Moore
DT Gabe Oladipo
RB SaRoderick Thompson Jr.
WR Chadarius Townsend
DB Marquis Waters
K Trey Wolff
OL Weston Wright
Texas Tech WR Chadarius Townsend had a really strong workout, but his lack of production in college is pretty jarring.
Florida
All 32 NFL clubs were in attendance for the Gators’ pro day.
Here are the prospects who participated in some capacity:
LB Amari Burney
EDGE Brenton Cox Jr.
S Trey Dean
DT Gervon Dexter
OT Richard Gouraige
LB Ventrell Miller
WR Jordan Pouncey
QB Anthony Richardson
WR Justin Shorter
OL O’Cyrus Torrence
S Rashad Torrence II
WR Dedrick Vanover
The son of former Chiefs WR Tamarick Vanover (Dedrick) ran a 4.4s 40-yard dash. Interestingly, he never played football for UF, but competed in Track and Field. Before landing at Florida, he was an all-SIAC defensive back for Moorhouse College in Atlanta.
Fresno State
The Chiefs were among the 27 NFL teams represented at the Fresno State pro day.
Here’s the list of players in attendance:
OL Dontae Bull
WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper
DB L.J. Early
DB Elijah Gates
QB Jake Haener
TE Raymond Pauwels Jr.
EDGE David Perales
WR Zane Pope
RB Jordan Mims
WR Nikko Remigio
Remigio had a really solid workout with a 4.56s 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical jump.
TCU
All 32 NFL clubs were confirmed to be in attendance for the TCU pro day.
Here are the players who participated:
OL Steve Avila
WR Taye Barber
WR Derius Davis
QB Max Duggan
DT George Ellis III
WR Gunnar Henderson
CB Tre Hodges-Tomlinson
DL Dylan Horton
WR Quentin Johnston
RB Kendre Miller
Everyone came out to see Johnston perform and he didn’t disappoint, outside of not running a short shuttle. I’m told that Barber also had a good day with top marks in the vertical jump and the broad jump (which Johnston did at the combine).
Tennessee
All 32 NFL teams were present in Knoxville for the Tennesse pro day.
Hendon Hooker was still not clear to resume working out following his knee injury. Here are the players who did participate:
LB Jeremy Banks
P Paxton Brooks
DL LaTrell Bumphus
OL Jerome Carvin
TE Princeton Fant
DB Trevon Flowers
QB Hendon Hooker
WR Jalin Hyatt
K Chase McGrath
LB Solon Page III
DT Maurese Smith
WR Cedric Tillman
OT Darnell Wright
EDGE Byron Young
The Chiefs are doing their homework on a lot of Tennessee players, including Darnell Wright and Jeremy Banks.
Kansas
The Chiefs always attend local area pro days and they were among the teams in attendance for Kansas.
Here are the players who attended:
OL Earl Bostick Jr.
DL Sam Burt
EDGE Zion DeBose
EDGE Malcolm Lee
LB Lorenzo McCaskill
EDGE Lonnie Phelps
DT Caleb Sampson
DT Eddie Wilson
Sampson (6-3, 305 pounds) attended the Chiefs’ local pro day per KRPC2’s Aaron Wilson. He has 77 tackles, 11.5 tackles for losses and 5.5 sacks during his KU career.
Kansas State
All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for the Kansas State pro day.
Here are some of the players who were in attendance:
EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah
CB Ekow Boye-Doe
CB Julius Brents
RB Deuce Vaughn
WR Kade Warner
Boye-Doe had a standout performance and attended the Chiefs’ local pro day. Our own Ed Easton Jr. recently spoke to Warner, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.
South Dakota State
Only 20 NFL teams attended the South Dakota State pro day and the Chiefs were among them.
Here are the players who attended:
TE Tucker Kraft
CB Malik Lofton
DT Caleb Sanders
WR Landon Wolf
Everyone was out to see Kraft and he didn’t disappoint, turning in an impressive 40-yard dash (4.6s) and broad jump (122 inches).
