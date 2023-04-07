Final look at Chiefs’ 2023 pro day attendance

Kansas City Chiefs scouts have been hard at work, covering a ton of ground during the course of the pro day circuit. The front office continues to collect as much information as possible to assemble its final draft board and make informed decisions on draft-eligible talent in April.

We’ve already confirmed that the Chiefs have been in attendance for 32 pro days. That includes trips to Texas, Purdue, UNLV, Columbia, Illinois, South Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Central Michigan, Michigan State, Eastern Michigan, Army, Georgia Tech, Tulsa, Bowling Green, Iowa, Iowa State, Syracuse, Auburn, Princeton, USC, Nebraska, SMU, Ohio State, Stanford, Temple, Alabama, Houston, Utah, BYU, Missouri, Notre Dame and Penn State. Now, we’ve got our final roundup of pro days with the majority of them now behind us.

Here’s a look at the latest pro days that Chiefs scouts have been present for:

Kentucky

All 32 NFL teams attended the Kentucky pro day.

Here is the list of players who participated:

S Tyrell Ajian

P Colin Goodfellow

LB Jacquez Jones

QB Will Levis

OL Tashawn Manning

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

K Matt Ruffolo

CB Keidron Smith

LB DeAndre Square

CB Carrington Valentine

LB Jordan Wright

Valentine probably had the most impressive day with a 4.4s 40-yard dash and a shuttle run that would have been the second-best time at the combine.

Arizona State

The Chiefs were one of 25 teams represented at the Arizona State pro day on March 27.

Here is the list of participants:

S Khoury Bethley

CB Timarcus Davis

WR Charles Hall

FB Case Hatch

OG Henry Hattis

OG Des Holmes

OG Chris Martinez

DT B’Ahmad Miller

EDGE Travez Moore

DT TJ Pesefea

LB Merlin Robertson

DT Nesta Jade Silvera

LB Kyle Soelle

WR Bryan Thompson

RB Xazavian Valladay

Valladay, Hall and Davis were the clear standouts of this pro day. Jade Silvera stood on his combine workout and only lifted.

Baylor

Siaki Ika and Connor Galvin did not participate in testing and stood on their times at the combine.

LB/FB Dillon Doyle

OL Jacob Gall

DB Byron Hanspard

WR Gavin Holmes

OL Mose Jeffery

OL Khalil Keith

PK John Mayers

OL Grant Miller

CB Mark Milton

DB Christian Morgan

DT Chidi Ogbonnaya

DT Jaxon Player

P Isaac Power

TE Ben Sims

WR Brayden Utley

Morgan has the most impressive workout of the day with a 4.5s 40-yard dash time and 40.5-inch vertical jump. That’s good news for him in what is considered a weak safety class.

Boise State

JL Skinner was still not healthy enough to participate and OT John Ojukwu stood on his combine times, but the following players took part in some capacity:

CB Caleb Biggers

S Tyreque Jones

CB Tyric LeBeauf

DT Scott Matlock

LB Ezekiel Noa

DT Divine Obichere

TE Kurt Rafdal

EDGE George Tarlas

The defensive tackles, Matlock and Obichere, both had strong workouts with near-identical testing outside of the 3-cone and short shuttle (Matlock had the better times there).

Duke

All 32 NFL clubs were in attendance for the Duke pro day. LB Shake Heyward stood on his combine times, but the following players participated:

RB RaShawn Allen

LS Evan Deckers

WR Eric Gallman II

OL Andre Harris

S Darius Joiner

CB Dominique Long

OT Chance Lytle

CB Datrone Young

Young probably had the best workout, but it wasn’t a particularly great day for this group of prospects.

North Carolina

All 32 NFL teams were represented at the North Carolina pro day.

Only five players participated in the pro day:

WR Josh Downs

WR Antoine Green

DL Ray Vohasek

OL Asim Richards

LB/S Noah Taylor

Green stood on his combine times, but he went through positional drills. Josh Downs ran some blazing fast times in the shuttle run (4.15s) and 3-cone (6.75). They would have ranked third and second among receivers at the combine, respectively.

NC State

C Grant Gibson

LB Drake Thomas

WR Thayer Thomas

LB Isaiah Moore

OG Chandler Zavala

Zavala had quite an impressive workout, establishing himself as one of the top guards in the class. I’m told Kansas City has shown some interest in Thayer Thomas, who posted some impressive numbers at the pro day and has 24 touchdown grabs in five seasons at NC State.

Thayer Thomas crushed his pro day! He is a true underdog! pic.twitter.com/iHc9l7ZWTM — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 5, 2023

Mississippi State

All 32 teams were in attendance for this pro day workout.

Here are the players who participated:

K Massimo Biscardi

WR Jamire Calvin

EDGE Randy Charlton

S Collin Duncan

WR Caleb Ducking

CB Emmanuel Forbes

P George Georgopoulos

S Jalen Green

DB Jackie Matthews

OL LaQuinston Sharp

DB Alexander Shaw

LB Sherman Timbs

LB Tyrus Wheat

WR Austin Williams

DT Cameron Young

Forbes was the top prospect in attendance, but Duncan posted a solid workout headlined by a 41.5-inch vertical jump.

Texas A&M

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for the Aggies pro day.

Here are the players who participated:

RB Devon Achane

S Antonio Johnson Jr.

CB Jaylon Jones

Jones improved his 40-yard dash time from the combine and ran in the 4.4s range. He attempted to improve his 3-cone and shuttle run, but failed to do so. Achane only ran the 3-cone (7.05s) and the shuttle run (4.3s), showcasing his elusiveness and pass-catching ability on the field.

Washington State

The Chiefs were among the 23 teams in attendance for the Washington State pro day on March 28th.

Here are the players who participated:

WR Renard Bell

WR Robert Ferrel

LB Daiyan Henley

DB Derrick Langford Jr.

DT Christian Mejia

DB Armani Marsh

DL Amir Mujahid

DT Antonio Pule

OL Grant Stephens

OL Jack Wilson

Henley was the top prospect of this group, but he only did the bench press after competing in everything else at the combine.

LSU

All 32 teams were in attendance for the LSU pro day.

WR Kayshon Boutte stood on his (bad) combine numbers outside of the 3-cone (7.08s). Here’s the list of participants:

CB Sevyn Banks

LB Micah Baskerville

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

OL Anthony Bradford

S Joe Foucha

CB Mekhi Garner

EDGE Ali Gaye

S Todd Harris Jr.

WR Jaray Jenkins

LB Mike Jones Jr.

EDGE B.J. Ojulari

DB Colby Richardson

DT Jacquelin Roy

OL Tre’Mond Shorts

DB Jay Ward

The Chiefs like their prospects from the state of Louisiana. I’m told they spent some time with several of the players in the defensive secondary including Ward, Garner and Bernard-Converse.

Ole Miss

These five players participated in some capacity:

OL Nick Broeker

RB Zach Evans

S AJ Finley

WR Malik Heath

WR Jonathan Mingo

EDGE Tavius Robinson

All eyes were on Evans after he didn’t work at the combine due to a hamstring injury. He didn’t disappoint with a 4.5s 40-yard dash, a 33.5-inch vertical and a 121-inch broad jump.

Pittsburgh

All 32 NFL teams were represented at the Pitt pro day.

Here’s a look at the players in attendance:

RB Israel Abanikanda

DL Deslin Alexandre

LB SirCovea Dennis

EDGE Habbakuk Baldonado

OL Owen Drexel

S Erick Hallett

S Brandon Hill

OL Gabe Houy

DT Calijah Kancey

OL Marcus Minor

OL Carter Warren

WR Jared Wayne

LB Tylar Wiltz

The Chiefs already hosted Alexandre on a top-30 visit. Abanikanda absolutely crushed his pro day workout and probably entered the Day 2 conversation as a result.

Texas Tech

The Chiefs were among the teams to visit Patrick Mahomes’ alma mater in Lubbock, Texas for their pro day workout.

EDGE Tyree Wilson sat out due to a foot injury. Here are the players who participated in the testing and drills:

DB Seth Collins

DB Adrian Fyre

K Jonathan Garibay

DT Nelson Mbanasor

LB Krishon Merriweather

LB Dimitri Moore

DT Gabe Oladipo

RB SaRoderick Thompson Jr.

WR Chadarius Townsend

DB Marquis Waters

K Trey Wolff

OL Weston Wright

Texas Tech WR Chadarius Townsend had a really strong workout, but his lack of production in college is pretty jarring.

Florida

All 32 NFL clubs were in attendance for the Gators’ pro day.

Here are the prospects who participated in some capacity:

LB Amari Burney

EDGE Brenton Cox Jr.

S Trey Dean

DT Gervon Dexter

OT Richard Gouraige

LB Ventrell Miller

WR Jordan Pouncey

QB Anthony Richardson

WR Justin Shorter

OL O’Cyrus Torrence

S Rashad Torrence II

WR Dedrick Vanover

The son of former Chiefs WR Tamarick Vanover (Dedrick) ran a 4.4s 40-yard dash. Interestingly, he never played football for UF, but competed in Track and Field. Before landing at Florida, he was an all-SIAC defensive back for Moorhouse College in Atlanta.

Fresno State

The Chiefs were among the 27 NFL teams represented at the Fresno State pro day.

Here’s the list of players in attendance:

OL Dontae Bull

WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper

DB L.J. Early

DB Elijah Gates

QB Jake Haener

TE Raymond Pauwels Jr.

EDGE David Perales

WR Zane Pope

RB Jordan Mims

WR Nikko Remigio

Remigio had a really solid workout with a 4.56s 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical jump.

TCU

All 32 NFL clubs were confirmed to be in attendance for the TCU pro day.

Here are the players who participated:

OL Steve Avila

WR Taye Barber

WR Derius Davis

QB Max Duggan

DT George Ellis III

WR Gunnar Henderson

CB Tre Hodges-Tomlinson

DL Dylan Horton

WR Quentin Johnston

RB Kendre Miller

Everyone came out to see Johnston perform and he didn’t disappoint, outside of not running a short shuttle. I’m told that Barber also had a good day with top marks in the vertical jump and the broad jump (which Johnston did at the combine).

Tennessee

All 32 NFL teams were present in Knoxville for the Tennesse pro day.

Hendon Hooker was still not clear to resume working out following his knee injury. Here are the players who did participate:

LB Jeremy Banks

P Paxton Brooks

DL LaTrell Bumphus

OL Jerome Carvin

TE Princeton Fant

DB Trevon Flowers

QB Hendon Hooker

WR Jalin Hyatt

K Chase McGrath

LB Solon Page III

DT Maurese Smith

WR Cedric Tillman

OT Darnell Wright

EDGE Byron Young

The Chiefs are doing their homework on a lot of Tennessee players, including Darnell Wright and Jeremy Banks.

Kansas

The Chiefs always attend local area pro days and they were among the teams in attendance for Kansas.

Here are the players who attended:

OL Earl Bostick Jr.

DL Sam Burt

EDGE Zion DeBose

EDGE Malcolm Lee

LB Lorenzo McCaskill

EDGE Lonnie Phelps

DT Caleb Sampson

DT Eddie Wilson

Sampson (6-3, 305 pounds) attended the Chiefs’ local pro day per KRPC2’s Aaron Wilson. He has 77 tackles, 11.5 tackles for losses and 5.5 sacks during his KU career.

Kansas State

All 32 NFL teams were in attendance for the Kansas State pro day.

Here are some of the players who were in attendance:

EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

CB Ekow Boye-Doe

CB Julius Brents

RB Deuce Vaughn

WR Kade Warner

Boye-Doe had a standout performance and attended the Chiefs’ local pro day. Our own Ed Easton Jr. recently spoke to Warner, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner.

South Dakota State

Only 20 NFL teams attended the South Dakota State pro day and the Chiefs were among them.

Here are the players who attended:

TE Tucker Kraft

CB Malik Lofton

DT Caleb Sanders

WR Landon Wolf

Everyone was out to see Kraft and he didn’t disappoint, turning in an impressive 40-yard dash (4.6s) and broad jump (122 inches).

