Final leg of Special Olympics Torch Run Sunday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The final leg of the Special Olympics Torch Run will make its way through the Wichita area Sunday.

Over 2000 law enforcement officers, traveling over 1600 miles, will deliver the torch to help close out the 2024 Summer Games. It will culminate in a ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Law Enforcement Memorial outside Wichita City Hall and then across Wichita to the grounds of Maize High School, where athletes are competing in this year’s events.

For more than 40 years, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has been an integral part of the Special Olympics Movement,” said Special Olympics Kansas President and CEO John Lair in a news release. “What Started right here in Kansas has become an annual tradition around the world.”

The Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was the idea of retired Wichita Police Chief and former Maize City Administrator Richard La Munyon. Since it began in 1981, The Law Enforcement Torch Run has spread to over 45 countries, according to the organization and raised over $1 billion.

The 2024 Special Olympics Kansas Summer Games take place at Maize High School starting Friday and running through Sunday.

