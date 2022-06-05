Final Laps: Joey Logano vs. Kyle Busch at WWT Raceway
Watch as Kyle Busch and Joey Logano line up for NASCAR Overtime and go toe-to-toe on the final restart.
Kyle Busch reflects on hard racing and a tough battle with Joey Logano, resulting in a second-place finish at WWT Raceway.
Relive the NASCAR Cup Series' inaugural race at WWT Raceway that saw a ton of in-race drama and a great finish between rivals.
Joey Logano passed Kyle Busch in a dramatic overtime to win the inaugural Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Sunday.
Joey Logano watched helplessly as Kyle Busch drove away from him on a late restart Sunday, seemingly ending his hopes of delivering a much-needed win for Team Penske in the NASCAR Cup Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway. Kevin Harvick's wreck with five laps left gave Logano another chance. “It doesn’t get much better than that, racing for the lead like that with Kyle, one of the best, crossing each other back and forth,” said Logano, who made it a banner day for Team Penske, which won the IndyCar race with Will Power earlier in the day in Detroit.
Busch and Logano traded the lead over the last 40 laps of the race.
Kyle Busch had a well-connected pusher behind him for the final restart at World Wide Technology Raceway — a fellow Toyota driver, a de facto teammate, one with a shared last name. But his defeat in Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the 1.25-mile St. Louis track had plenty to do with a hand […]
Broken rear toe links are now more likely to take a driver out of a race than cut tires. Dr. Diandra explains why rear toe links shouldn't be made stronger.
Every 2022 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]
MADISON, Ill. — In front of packed grandstands at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Joey Logano beat Kyle Busch in an intense overtime battle, and Ross Chastain ate a gigantic piece of humble pie. After a brake rotor failure sent Kevin Harvick‘s Ford rocketing into the Turn 3 wall on Lap 236 of a […]
Carson Hocevar was transported to a local hospital for evaluation after a final-lap crash in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos Hocevar’s No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet was tapped into a spin by Derek Kraus’ No. 19 Chevy shortly after the white flag flew […]
Another inaugural-race victory for Joey Logano and Team Penske, and the No. 22 driver was thrilled about the successful weekend.
Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott were left unimpressed with Ross Chastain early in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway after a series of incidents among the three drivers. RELATED: Official results | At-track photos Chastain’s first incident of the race involved Hamlin, last week’s winner of the Coca-Cola 600. Stuck behind Hamlin […]
