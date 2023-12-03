Final Iowa Hawkeyes bowl projections following Big Ten Championship

The Iowa Hawkeyes never really got things going in the Big Ten Championship game versus Michigan, falling 26-0 to the Wolverines.

It was another occasion where the offense simply couldn’t match a great defensive effort. But, the show goes on for one more game this season where Iowa can pick up a rare 11th win.

“We’re worried about the next game. We have four weeks to get ready for it, give or take, whatever. We’ll find that out tomorrow. That’s our focus,” Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz said after the Big Ten title game.

Who will Iowa face, though? That will get finalized this afternoon, but in the meantime, let’s check the pulse nationally to see where everyone is projecting the Hawkeyes and who they think Iowa will be playing.

Let’s take a look at some final bowl projections.

USA TODAY Sports

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

ESPN

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

247Sports

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Athlon Sports

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

CBS Sports

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

College Football News

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Tennessee

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Fox Sports

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

Sporting News

Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

Bowl: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Opponent: Ole Miss

Date: Monday, Jan. 1

