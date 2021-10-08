Final injury report for Washington vs. Saints, Week 5

The Washington Football Team and New Orleans Saints released their final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 game. Things don’t look promising for Washington.

Washington listed three players out for Sunday and three more as questionable. This is on top of placing three players on injured reserve this week.

Here is the complete injury list for both teams below:

New Orleans Saints

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status C Erik McCoy Calf DNP DNP DNP Out T Terron Armstead Elbow DNP DNP DNP Out S J.T. Gray Back – Limited Full – CB Marshon Lattimore Hand Full Full Full –

The Saints will be without two starters on the offensive line again this week. Washington’s defensive line should take advantage of the Saints being down two strong starters.

Washington Football Team