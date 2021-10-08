Final injury report for Washington vs. Saints, Week 5
The Washington Football Team and New Orleans Saints released their final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 game. Things don’t look promising for Washington.
Washington listed three players out for Sunday and three more as questionable. This is on top of placing three players on injured reserve this week.
Here is the complete injury list for both teams below:
New Orleans Saints
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game status
C Erik McCoy
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
T Terron Armstead
Elbow
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S J.T. Gray
Back
–
Limited
Full
–
CB Marshon Lattimore
Hand
Full
Full
Full
–
The Saints will be without two starters on the offensive line again this week. Washington’s defensive line should take advantage of the Saints being down two strong starters.
Washington Football Team
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/gy6CeuzFUP
— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) October 8, 2021
Wide receivers Cam Sims and Dyami Brown are out. Curtis Samuel is questionable. Washington needs Samuel to play, otherwise, it will only have three healthy receivers in Terry McLaurin, Adam Humphries and Dax Milne.
Brandon Scherff is out, Wes Schweitzer should start at right guard.
The good news for Washington is Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis and Deshazor Everett practiced in full and will play.
Daron Payne was a new addition to the injury report and is questionable.
Cole Holcomb and Antonio Gibson were both limited and are questionable. Washington needs both players on Sunday.