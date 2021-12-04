Final injury report for Washington vs. Raiders, Week 13

The Washington Football Team and Las Vegas Raiders released their third and final injury reports of their Week 13 matchup Friday. Three key players will miss Sunday’s game for Washington, including safety/linebacker Landon Collins.

Collins has been a pivotal piece of Washington’s defense since he moved to the “Buffalo nickel” position several weeks back. He’s playing the best football of his three seasons in Washington. He will be difficult to replace in his current role, but Washington could move safety Kam Curl into that role, where he played some as a rookie in 2020.

Running back J.D. McKissic and guard Wes Schweitzer will also miss Sunday’s game. Both players were injured in Monday night’s win over the Seahawks. McKissic has a concussion, while Schweitzer is dealing with an ankle injury.

Guard Ereck Flowers is questionable for Sunday with a foot injury. Flowers is having his best season as a pro and is a major reason the WFT running game has taken off in recent weeks.

Washington hopes center Tyler Larsen can play Sunday with Schweitzer out. Larsen took over at center after Chase Roullier’s Week 8 injury. However, he missed last week’s win vs. Seattle.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones are questionable. Tight end Logan Thomas, running back Antonio Gibson and guard Brandon Scherff will all play Sunday.

Two players are out for the Raiders: defensive end Carl Nassib and linebacker Patrick Onwuasor. The big news is tight end Darren Waller is doubtful. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson and running back Josh Jacobs are questionable.