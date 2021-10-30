Final injury report for Washington vs. Denver, Week 8
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Washington Football Team released their final injury report of the week on Friday, and three players were ruled out. Meanwhile, Denver’s injury report looked better, but one future Hall-of-Famer is considered “50-50” for the game, per head coach Vic Fangio.
You can find the full injury report for each team below:
Washington Football Team
Final Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/w1DyLFeQDU
— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) October 29, 2021
Right tackle Sam Cosmi will be out again this week. Cornelius Lucas will remain at right tackle.
Wide receivers Dyami Brown and Curtis Samuel are out. Washington’s strategy with Samuel is puzzling.
William Jackson III, Brandon Scherff and Cam Sims are all questionable. Each missed last week, but all three practiced on a limited basis this week, which bodes well for their availability on Sunday.
Terry McLaurin, Antonio Gibson, Ricky Seals-Jones and Wes Schweitzer are all full-go for Washington on Sunday.
Denver Broncos
Denver edge defender Von Miller is questionable for Sunday after missing practice all week. Washington should prepare for Miller on Sunday.
Defensive tackle Mike Purcell was ruled out. DeShawn Williams should start in his place, according to Broncos Wire.
The Broncos also return wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from injured reserve this week.