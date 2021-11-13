Final injury report for Washington vs. Buccaneers, Week 10

The final injury reports are out for Week 10 and the Washington Football Team will be without three starters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Bucs will also be without two pivotal starters. You can find the complete injury reports for both teams below:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status WR Antonio Brown Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out TE Rob Gronkowski Back DNP DNP DNP Out CB Rashard Robinson Hamstring Limited DNP DNP Out CB Dee Delaney Ankle Limited Full Full Questionable WR Chris Godwin Foot DNP DNP Limited Questionable OLB Jason Pierre-Paul Shoulder/Hand DNP DNP DNP Questionable RB Giovani Bernard Chest Full Full Full — DT Steve McClendon NIR (Rest) — DNP Full — DT Ndamukong Suh NIR (Rest) — — DNP —

Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski are out. That means Washington will see plenty of O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate at tight end.

Chris Godwin is questionable.

Jason Pierre-Paul didn’t practice all week, but is questionable.

Washington Football Team