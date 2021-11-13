Final injury report for Washington vs. Buccaneers, Week 10

Bryan Manning
·1 min read
The final injury reports are out for Week 10 and the Washington Football Team will be without three starters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Bucs will also be without two pivotal starters. You can find the complete injury reports for both teams below:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

WR Antonio Brown

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

TE Rob Gronkowski

Back

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Rashard Robinson

Hamstring

Limited

DNP

DNP

Out

CB Dee Delaney

Ankle

Limited

Full

Full

Questionable

WR Chris Godwin

Foot

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul

Shoulder/Hand

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

RB Giovani Bernard

Chest

Full

Full

Full

DT Steve McClendon

NIR (Rest)

DNP

Full

DT Ndamukong Suh

NIR (Rest)

DNP

  • Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski are out. That means Washington will see plenty of O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate at tight end.

  • Chris Godwin is questionable.

  • Jason Pierre-Paul didn’t practice all week, but is questionable.

Washington Football Team

  • Washington will get Brandon Scherff back on Sunday. He hasn’t played since Week 4.

  • Curtis Samuel is out. No surprise. Montez Sweat is schedule to be out at least a month.

  • Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is now in concussion protocol.

  • Right tackle Sam Cosmi is a game-time decision.

