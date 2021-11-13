Final injury report for Washington vs. Buccaneers, Week 10
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The final injury reports are out for Week 10 and the Washington Football Team will be without three starters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Bucs will also be without two pivotal starters. You can find the complete injury reports for both teams below:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Back
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Rashard Robinson
Hamstring
Limited
DNP
DNP
Out
CB Dee Delaney
Ankle
Limited
Full
Full
Questionable
WR Chris Godwin
Foot
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
Shoulder/Hand
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
RB Giovani Bernard
Chest
Full
Full
Full
—
DT Steve McClendon
NIR (Rest)
—
DNP
Full
—
DT Ndamukong Suh
NIR (Rest)
—
—
DNP
—
Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski are out. That means Washington will see plenty of O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate at tight end.
Chris Godwin is questionable.
Jason Pierre-Paul didn’t practice all week, but is questionable.
Washington Football Team
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/lJqh2SJzWE
— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) November 12, 2021
Washington will get Brandon Scherff back on Sunday. He hasn’t played since Week 4.
Curtis Samuel is out. No surprise. Montez Sweat is schedule to be out at least a month.
Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste is now in concussion protocol.
Right tackle Sam Cosmi is a game-time decision.