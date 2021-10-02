Final injury report for Washington vs. Falcons, Week 4

Bryan Manning
·1 min read
The Washington Football Team and Atlanta Falcons released their final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Check out the final injury reports for both teams below and as well as their designation for Sunday’s game:

Player

Injury

Participation

Designation

CB Benjamin St-Juste

Concussion

DNP

Out

RB Antonio Gibson

Shin

Limited

Questionable

DT Matt Ioannidis

Knee

Full

Questionable

T Charles Leno

NIR

Full

G Brandon Scherff

Chest

Full

  • Benjamin St-Juste did not practice on Friday and is out of Sunday’s game. This likely means Darryl Roberts will be active. Torry McTyer will see more time at corner.

  • Antonio Gibson was limited on Friday and is questionable. Odds are he plays as head coach Ron Rivera said he felt good about Gibson for Sunday.

  • Matt Ioannidis participated fully but remains questionable.

  • Some positive injury news for Washington is the return of Curtis Samuel, who was activated from injured reserve on Friday.

Player

Injury

Participation

Designation

DT Marlon Davidson

Ankle

DNP

Out

WR Russell Gage

Ankle

DNP

Out

WR Frank Darby

Calf

Full

G Colby Gossett

Illness

Full

S Erik Harris

Back

Full

CB A.J. Terrell

Concussion

Full

  • Marlon Davidson and Russell Gage are out for the Falcons on Sunday.

  • Everyone else on Atlanta’s injury reports were full participants and dropped from the injured list.

