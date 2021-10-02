Final injury report for Washington vs. Falcons, Week 4
The Washington Football Team and Atlanta Falcons released their final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Check out the final injury reports for both teams below and as well as their designation for Sunday’s game:
Player
Injury
Participation
Designation
CB Benjamin St-Juste
Concussion
DNP
Out
RB Antonio Gibson
Shin
Limited
Questionable
Knee
Full
Questionable
T Charles Leno
NIR
Full
–
G Brandon Scherff
Chest
Full
–
Benjamin St-Juste did not practice on Friday and is out of Sunday’s game. This likely means Darryl Roberts will be active. Torry McTyer will see more time at corner.
Antonio Gibson was limited on Friday and is questionable. Odds are he plays as head coach Ron Rivera said he felt good about Gibson for Sunday.
Rivera is "pretty confident" about Antonio Gibson's status for Sunday but how he feels tomorrow will be important. Says the RB received reps as expected today. https://t.co/BvUrjr2Quw
— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 1, 2021
Matt Ioannidis participated fully but remains questionable.
Some positive injury news for Washington is the return of Curtis Samuel, who was activated from injured reserve on Friday.
Player
Injury
Participation
Designation
Ankle
DNP
Out
WR Russell Gage
Ankle
DNP
Out
WR Frank Darby
Calf
Full
–
G Colby Gossett
Illness
Full
–
S Erik Harris
Back
Full
–
CB A.J. Terrell
Concussion
Full
–
Marlon Davidson and Russell Gage are out for the Falcons on Sunday.
Everyone else on Atlanta’s injury reports were full participants and dropped from the injured list.