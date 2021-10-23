Final injury report for Washington vs. Packers, Week 7

The Washington Football Team and Green Bay Packers wrapped up their final day of practice on Friday in preparation for their Week 7 battle in Green Bay.

Several players were ruled out for Washington, while two players are out for the Packers.

You can find the full injury report for both teams below:

Washington Football Team

Washington will be without Sam Cosmi and Brandon Scherff on Sunday. That means Cornelius Lucas and Wes Schweitzer will start on the right side of Washington’s offensive line again on Sunday.

Wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Cam Sims are out for a second consecutive game. It wouldn’t be a surprise if we don’t see Samuel again this season.

Cornerback William Jackson III didn’t participate Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. He is listed as questionable on Sunday.

Terry McLaurin was a full participant on Friday and will play. Ricky Seals-Jones was limited but will play.

Green Bay Packers