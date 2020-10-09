Final injury report before Washington faces Rams presents big trouble

Final injury report before Washington faces Rams presents trouble originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With all the focus on the benching of quarterback Dwayne Haskins, Washington Football Team fans might not have noticed how beat up the team is in advance of Sunday's game against the Rams.

Well, there's not much good news on offense.

Receiver Steven Sims Jr. got moved to the injured reserve this week and will miss at least the next three weeks. Starting center Chase Roullier missed Friday's practice with knee soreness. Wes Schweitzer, who is playing right guard with Brandon Scherff on injured reserve, missed Wednesday and Thursday's practice before returning Friday, and the team moved Josh Garnett up from the practice squad to have backup depth at guard.

Terry McLaurin missed Wednesday's practice but was full go by Friday. McLaurin will play and be the best player on Washington's offense, and Dontrelle Inman also missed some time but is expected to play.

Want good news? It does exist.

Chase Young was a full participant in Friday's practice and is questionable to play against the Rams. The No. 2 overall pick made a dramatic impact for the Washington defense in the first two games of the season and getting him back on the field to harass LA quarterback Jared Goff would be a welcome addition for the Burgundy and Gold.

The flip side of the dominant defensive lineman situation, however, is Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. The five-time All Pro already has 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble this season, and at best, is facing a backup right guard and a beat up center on the Washington offensive line.