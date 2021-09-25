Final Injury Report: War of attrition on deck as Cowboys, Eagles rule starters out

The Dallas Cowboys will not be their whole selves on Monday night, and neither will the Philadelphia Eagles. The two NFC East rivals kick off their division schedule with a Week 3 primetime matchup that will put two teams with 1-1 records against each other. Though the season is only two weeks old, injuries, suspensions and COVID protocols have completely altered the starting lineups and the depth of both teams.

With the teams releasing their final injury reports on Saturday, a clearer picture of who will be available and who won’t has come into focus.

The biggest news is who isn’t on the Cowboys’ injury report as WR Amari Cooper (ribs) has been a full participant recently and vowed to suit up. Injured in Week 1, he was clearly hobbled against the Los Angeles Chargers and his being hobbled potentially sets up another two-headed running back attack from Kellen Moore’s offense. Dallas has suffered a slew of injuries along the defensive line and things got even more complicated in their front seven with two COVID designations.

Here’s a look at each of the key figures who will miss the contest as well as who remains in doubt a little more than 48 hours out from opening kickoff.

Cowboys Out Prior to Week 3

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) - IR OT La'el Collins - Suspension WR Michael Gallup (calf) - IR DT Neville Gallimore (elbow) - IR, can be activated next week CB Kelvin Joseph (groin) - IR, can be activated next week DT Trysten Hill (knee) - PUP

Eagles Out Prior to Week 3

OT Jack Driscoll (pectoral) - IR TE Tyree Jackson (back) - IR CB Josiah Scott (hamstring) - IR

Cowboys OUT

DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle) DT Carlos Watkins (knee) LB Keanu Neal (COVID) DE Bradlee Anae (COVID) OT Ty Nsekhe (illness)

Eagles OUT

DE Brandon Graham (achilles) - IR for year OG Brandon Brooks (pectoral) - Short-term IR LT Jordan Mailata (knee) Safety Rodney McLeod (knee)

Doubtful, Questionable Players

Cowboys Safety Donovan Wilson (groin) - Doubtful Eagles LB Davion Taylor (calf) - Questionable RB Boston Scott (illness) - Questionable

