Final Injury Report: Ryan Anderson is questionable, Brandon Scherff ready to play

Game report status: Questionable: LB Ryan Anderson (back);

Out: Joshua Garnett, David Sharpe (both have an illness). — John Keim (@john_keim) October 16, 2020





The biggest injury news for the Washington Football Team doesn’t come from someone on the injury report, but rather the absence of Brandon Scherff’s name on the game report status. Scherff was activated from the Injured Reserve on Friday, giving him full clearance to return to the starting lineup on Sunday and give the offensive line a major boost.

Elsewhere on the injury report, linebacker Ryan Anderson has been listed as questionable to play, while OL Joshua Garnette and David Sharpe have been ruled out with an illness.

It’s also important to note that linebacker Cole Holcomb is expected to return to the field, as he’s been absent from the injury report all week.