Final injury report for Louisiana football for New Orleans Bowl game v. Jacksonville State

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana football will be fairly healthy for Saturday's matchup with Jacksonville State in the New Orleans Bowl (1:15 p.m., ESPN).

Ragin' Cajuns coach Michael Desormeaux told The Daily Advertiser Friday at the New Orleans Bowl luncheon that senior linebacker Tyler Guidry and junior left tackle Nathan Thomas are the only two Cajuns players that are ruled completely out.

Sophomore safety Courtline Flowers, who missed the regular season finale against Louisiana-Monroe, will be a game time decision.

"He's moving a little slower than you want him to but he's going to try to give it a go," Desormeaux said.

Desormeaux said junior center Landon Burton, who he has said leading up to the bowl game that he was getting closer to playing, will in fact play against the Gamecocks on Saturday afternoon.

UL junior quarterback Chandler Fields told The Daily Advertiser on Friday that Burton has looked good in practice.

"He was the same old Landon making calls out there, getting the O-line in the right position," Fields said.

