Final Injury Report: Cowboys Anthony Brown, Greg Zuerlein questionable

With both teams sitting at 3-7, it seems impossible the Thanksgiving game will decide who moves into first place, but somehow that is the reality of the NFC East in 2020. If first place in the division isn’t enough motivation, the Dallas Cowboys will be looking to exact revenge on the Football Team, after Washington rolled up the Cowboys 25-3 in their first meeting.

The Thursday game means the two clubs are both on short weeks, and health could be an X-factor in this pivotal matchup. Based on the injury reports from Wednesday’s practice, the Cowboys might be without just one player on the active roster, cornerback Anthony Brown.

Anthony Brown upgraded to limited today, which seems like a good sign for tomorrow. Greg Zuerlein was also limited again today, though Mike McCarthy said on Monday he’s not worried about Zuerlein’s availability for the game. pic.twitter.com/LhWLSlO0pV — David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 25, 2020

Brown was limited in practice Wednesday with an injury to his ribs sustained in the team’s Week 11 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Brown was listed as a nonparticipant during Monday and Tuesday’s team activities, so his limited status on Thursday is encouraging. However, Dallas used both of their two weekly roster promotions to bring cornerbacks to the game day roster, which isn’t a great sign for Brown’s availability.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the club is preparing to be without Brown on Thursday evening.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein is the second Cowboys that was given the questionable tag, as he has been limited with a back injury all week. While both Zuerlein and Brown are questionable, Zuerlein’s game status seems less up in the air, as head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that he is not worried about the former Rams availability for Thursday.

TE Blake Bell, T Brandon Knight, LB Joe Thomas, and RB Ezekiel Elliott were all able to practice in full, and appear good to go. Dallas Cowboys staff writers reported that Elliott, along with LB Sean Lee, “were working on the resistance cords with the athletic training staff during the open portion (of practice)”.

Washington's game status for Thursday in Dallas: OUT

Deshazor Everett, S (ankle)

Ryan Anderson, DE (knee)

Jared Norris, LB (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

Dustin Hopkins, K (groin)

Terry McLaurin, WR (ankle)

Cornelius Lucas, T (ankle) — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 25, 2020

For the Washington Football team, there are a number of players already ruled out, and a few key contributors that are questionable.

Starting safety Deshazor Everett is out, as well as defensive end Ryan Anderson, and linebacker Jared Norris.

Tackle Cornelius Lucas is questionable with an ankle injury. Lucas started at tackle for Washington each of their last three outings. Kicker Dustin Hopkins is another game-time decision with a groin issue.

The biggest name on the Football Team’s injury report this week is WR Terry McLaurin, who in his second season has emerged as a budding star in Washington. McLaurin (ankle) is officially listed as questionable, and his status will be closely monitored.

