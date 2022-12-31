Final injury report for Commanders vs. Browns, Week 17

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for Week 17 Friday, featuring multiple players either out or questionable.

Running back Antonio Gibson will miss his first game of the season with knee/ankle injuries. With J.D. McKissic already out for the season, Jonathan Williams will back up Brian Robinson Jr. in Washington’s backfield.

Guard Saahdiq Charles [concussion] will miss his third consecutive game. Defensive end James Smith-Williams suffered a concussion in last week’s game against the San Francisco 49ers and is out.

Four players are listed as questionable, and all are in the secondary:

S Kam Curl [ankle]

S Percy Butler [hip]

CB Benjamin St-Juste [ankle]

CB Christian Holmes [ankle]

Curl missed last week’s game, and the Commanders felt his loss. Head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio each discussed how much Washington missed Curl.

St-Juste returned last week after missing three games and wasn’t 100%. He finished the game but clearly wasn’t his usual self. St-Juste was limited Wednesday and missed practice on Thursday and Friday, which doesn’t bode well for his availability against the Browns.

Cleveland had multiple players listed on the injury report throughout the week but lists only defensive end Jadeveon Clowney as questionable.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire