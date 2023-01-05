Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders released their third and final injury reports of the week on Thursday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: TuesdayWednesday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

LB Nick Bolton

Ribs

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Ankle

LP

Questionable

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Hip

LP

Questionable

WR Skyy Moore

Hand

DNP

Out

WR Mecole Hardman

Pelvis

LP

Questionable

K Harrison Butker

Back

FP

Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs K Harrison Butker was back at practice on Thursday after missing practice with back spasms on Wednesday. The team did not bring in another kicker, which suggests this issue is minor in nature.

  • Chiefs WR Skyy Moore was downgraded to a non-participant in practice on Thursday. Andy Reid suggested on Wednesday that while he did do some work, Moore’s injured hand was still very swollen. He has been ruled out for the game.

  • While Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed is listed as questionable, Steve Spagnuolo sounded adamant about his ability to play through his injury.

  • Andy Reid suggested that Mecole Hardman would be on a pitch count if he plays in Week 18.

Raiders

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

LB Curtis Bolton

Shin

FP

RB Zamir White

Ankle

FP

WR Davante Adams

Illness

FP

P AJ Cole

Illness

FP

RB Josh Jacobs

Hip/Oblique/NIR

DNP

Questionable

QB Jarrett Stidham

Right Elbow

FP

LB Darien Butler

Concussion

DNP

OUT

CB Tyler Hall

Foot

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Josh Jacobs— who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason — did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day. He’s listed as questionable for the game. It’s unclear if this is a contract-related matter or otherwise.

  • For more Raiders injury news, visit our friends at Raiders Wire.

