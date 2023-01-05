Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 18
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders released their third and final injury reports of the week on Thursday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Tuesday — Wednesday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
LB Nick Bolton
Ribs
FP
–
LG Joe Thuney
Ankle
LP
Questionable
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Hip
LP
Questionable
WR Skyy Moore
Hand
DNP
Out
WR Mecole Hardman
Pelvis
LP
Questionable
K Harrison Butker
Back
FP
Questionable
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs K Harrison Butker was back at practice on Thursday after missing practice with back spasms on Wednesday. The team did not bring in another kicker, which suggests this issue is minor in nature.
Chiefs WR Skyy Moore was downgraded to a non-participant in practice on Thursday. Andy Reid suggested on Wednesday that while he did do some work, Moore’s injured hand was still very swollen. He has been ruled out for the game.
While Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed is listed as questionable, Steve Spagnuolo sounded adamant about his ability to play through his injury.
Andy Reid suggested that Mecole Hardman would be on a pitch count if he plays in Week 18.
Raiders
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
LB Curtis Bolton
Shin
FP
–
RB Zamir White
Ankle
FP
–
WR Davante Adams
Illness
FP
–
P AJ Cole
Illness
FP
–
RB Josh Jacobs
Hip/Oblique/NIR
DNP
Questionable
QB Jarrett Stidham
Right Elbow
FP
–
LB Darien Butler
Concussion
DNP
OUT
CB Tyler Hall
Foot
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Josh Jacobs— who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason — did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day. He’s listed as questionable for the game. It’s unclear if this is a contract-related matter or otherwise.
For more Raiders injury news, visit our friends at Raiders Wire.