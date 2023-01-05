Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 18

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders released their third and final injury reports of the week on Thursday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Tuesday — Wednesday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Player Injury Participation* Designation LB Nick Bolton Ribs FP – LG Joe Thuney Ankle LP Questionable CB L’Jarius Sneed Hip LP Questionable WR Skyy Moore Hand DNP Out WR Mecole Hardman Pelvis LP Questionable K Harrison Butker Back FP Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs K Harrison Butker was back at practice on Thursday after missing practice with back spasms on Wednesday. The team did not bring in another kicker, which suggests this issue is minor in nature.

Chiefs WR Skyy Moore was downgraded to a non-participant in practice on Thursday. Andy Reid suggested on Wednesday that while he did do some work, Moore’s injured hand was still very swollen. He has been ruled out for the game.

While Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed is listed as questionable, Steve Spagnuolo sounded adamant about his ability to play through his injury.

Andy Reid suggested that Mecole Hardman would be on a pitch count if he plays in Week 18.

Raiders

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* Designation LB Curtis Bolton Shin FP – RB Zamir White Ankle FP – WR Davante Adams Illness FP – P AJ Cole Illness FP – RB Josh Jacobs Hip/Oblique/NIR DNP Questionable QB Jarrett Stidham Right Elbow FP – LB Darien Butler Concussion DNP OUT CB Tyler Hall Foot FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Josh Jacobs— who is an unrestricted free agent this offseason — did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day. He’s listed as questionable for the game. It’s unclear if this is a contract-related matter or otherwise.

For more Raiders injury news, visit our friends at Raiders Wire.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire