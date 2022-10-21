Final injury report for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
WR Mecole Hardman
Heel
FP
–
RG Trey Smith
Pec
FP
–
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
–
K Harrison Butker
Left Ankle
FP
–
S Bryan Cook
Concussion
LP
–
CB Rashad Fenton
Hamstring
DNP
Out
DE Mike Danna
Calf
LP
Questionable
LG Joe Thuney
Ankle
FP
Questionable
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave a brief injury update after practice on Friday. You can read about that here.
Joe Thuney is listed as questionable, but he participated in practice in full on Friday. Expect him to play on Sunday.
Reminder, the Chiefs don’t have to assign a game status to Trent McDuffie as he’s not yet been activated to the 53-man roster. The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reports that McDuffie is likely to be activated from injured reserve tomorrow.
49ers
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Knee
FP
–
TE Tyler Kroft
Knee
FP
–
TE Charlie Woerner
Shoulder
FP
–
DE Nick Bosa
Groin
FP
–
LB Drake Jackson
Knee
FP
–
LT Trent Williams
Ankle
FP
–
FS Jimmie Ward
Hand
FP
–
CB Charvarius Ward
Groin
LP
Questionable
DT Arik Armstead
Foot/Ankle
DNP
Out
RT Mike McGlinchey
Calf
FP
–
S Talanoa Hufanga
Concussion
DNP
Questionable
DE Samson Ebukam
Achilles
LP
–
RB Christian McCaffrey
Travel
LP
–
LT Trent Williams, DE Nick Bosa and S Jimmie Ward will play against the Chiefs in Week 7.
Former Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward is questionable for the game with a groin injury. I’d bet that he’ll put to play against his former team.
New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey was listed as a limited participant in practice due to travel.