Final injury report for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

WR Mecole Hardman

Heel

FP

RG Trey Smith

Pec

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

K Harrison Butker

Left Ankle

FP

S Bryan Cook

Concussion

LP

CB Rashad Fenton

Hamstring

DNP

Out

DE Mike Danna

Calf

LP

Questionable

LG Joe Thuney

Ankle

FP

Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave a brief injury update after practice on Friday. You can read about that here.

  • Joe Thuney is listed as questionable, but he participated in practice in full on Friday. Expect him to play on Sunday.

  • Reminder, the Chiefs don’t have to assign a game status to Trent McDuffie as he’s not yet been activated to the 53-man roster. The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reports that McDuffie is likely to be activated from injured reserve tomorrow.

49ers

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Knee

FP

TE Tyler Kroft

Knee

FP

TE Charlie Woerner

Shoulder

FP

DE Nick Bosa

Groin

FP

LB Drake Jackson

Knee

FP

LT Trent Williams

Ankle

FP

FS Jimmie Ward

Hand

FP

CB Charvarius Ward

Groin

LP

Questionable

DT Arik Armstead

Foot/Ankle

DNP

Out

RT Mike McGlinchey

Calf

FP

S Talanoa Hufanga

Concussion

DNP

Questionable

DE Samson Ebukam

Achilles

LP

RB Christian McCaffrey

Travel

LP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • LT Trent Williams, DE Nick Bosa and S Jimmie Ward will play against the Chiefs in Week 7.

  • Former Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward is questionable for the game with a groin injury. I’d bet that he’ll put to play against his former team.

  • New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey was listed as a limited participant in practice due to travel.

