Final injury report for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* Designation WR Mecole Hardman Heel FP – RG Trey Smith Pec FP – CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP – K Harrison Butker Left Ankle FP – S Bryan Cook Concussion LP – CB Rashad Fenton Hamstring DNP Out DE Mike Danna Calf LP Questionable LG Joe Thuney Ankle FP Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave a brief injury update after practice on Friday. You can read about that here.

Joe Thuney is listed as questionable, but he participated in practice in full on Friday. Expect him to play on Sunday.

Reminder, the Chiefs don’t have to assign a game status to Trent McDuffie as he’s not yet been activated to the 53-man roster. The Athletic’s Nate Taylor reports that McDuffie is likely to be activated from injured reserve tomorrow.

49ers

Player Injury Participation* Designation LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles Knee FP – TE Tyler Kroft Knee FP – TE Charlie Woerner Shoulder FP – DE Nick Bosa Groin FP – LB Drake Jackson Knee FP – LT Trent Williams Ankle FP – FS Jimmie Ward Hand FP – CB Charvarius Ward Groin LP Questionable DT Arik Armstead Foot/Ankle DNP Out RT Mike McGlinchey Calf FP – S Talanoa Hufanga Concussion DNP Questionable DE Samson Ebukam Achilles LP – RB Christian McCaffrey Travel LP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

LT Trent Williams, DE Nick Bosa and S Jimmie Ward will play against the Chiefs in Week 7.

Former Chiefs CB Charvarius Ward is questionable for the game with a groin injury. I’d bet that he’ll put to play against his former team.

New 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey was listed as a limited participant in practice due to travel.

