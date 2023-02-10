Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of their Super Bowl LVII matchup. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
QB Patrick Mahomes
Ankle
FP
–
RB Jerick McKinnon
Ankles
FP
–
RB Isiah Pacheco
Wrist
FP
–
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Shoulder
FP
–
RG Trey Smith
Ankle
FP
–
WR Kadarius Toney
Ankle/Hamstring
FP
–
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Knee
FP
–
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
A clean bill of health for the Kansas City Chiefs after their “fast Friday” practice session. Everyone participated in full and they have no game status designation heading into the game.
Eagles
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
OL Landon Dickerson
Elbow/rest
FP
–
OT Lane Johnson
Groin/rest
FP
–
C Cam Jurgens
Hip/rest
FP
–
CB Avonte Maddox
Toe/rest
FP
–
DE Robert Quinn
Foot
FP
–
WR Britain Covey
Hamstring
LP
Questionable
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Eagles are also looking quite healthy outside of Britain Covey, who carries a questionable game status designation with a hamstring tweak.
