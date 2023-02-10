Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of their Super Bowl LVII matchup. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: WednesdayThursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

QB Patrick Mahomes

Ankle

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Ankles

FP

RB Isiah Pacheco

Wrist

FP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Shoulder

FP

RG Trey Smith

Ankle

FP

WR Kadarius Toney

Ankle/Hamstring

FP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Knee

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • A clean bill of health for the Kansas City Chiefs after their “fast Friday” practice session. Everyone participated in full and they have no game status designation heading into the game.

Eagles

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

OL Landon Dickerson

Elbow/rest

FP

OT Lane Johnson

Groin/rest

FP

C Cam Jurgens

Hip/rest

FP

CB Avonte Maddox

Toe/rest

FP

DE Robert Quinn

Foot

FP

WR Britain Covey

Hamstring

LP

Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Eagles are also looking quite healthy outside of Britain Covey, who carries a questionable game status designation with a hamstring tweak.

  • For more information on Philadelphia’s injury situation, be sure to visit our friends at Eagles Wire.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories