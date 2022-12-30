Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
TE Noah Gray
Shoulder/Knee
FP
–
DT Derick Nnadi
Achilles
FP
–
FB Michael Burton
Groin
FP
–
RT Andrew Wylie
Hip
FP
–
OT Prince Tega Wanogho
Illness
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
No game status designations for the Chiefs this week. They’re as healthy as could be given the time of the year.
WR Mecole Hardman will not be activated to play against the Broncos in Week 17. He suffered a setback during Wednesday’s practice according to Andy Reid and they shut him down for the rest of the practice week.
Broncos
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
LG Dalton Risner
Foot
FP
–
WR Kendall Hinton
Hamstring
LP
Questionable
WR Jerry Jeudy
Ankle
LP
Questionable
WR Courtland Sutton
Hamstring
FP
–
OLB Randy Gregory
Knee
DNP
Out
OL Billy Turner
NIR – Personal
FP
–
DE DeShawn Williams
NIR – Personal
FP
–
S Kareem Jackson
NIR – Rest
FP
–
RB Latavius Murray
NIR – Rest
FP
–
DT Mike Purcell
Elbow
FP
–
OL Quinn Meinerz
Ribs
FP
–
DT D.J. Jones
Knee
LP
Questionable
OT Calvin Anderson
Ankle
DNP
Out
CB K’waun Williams
Knee
FP
–
OLB Baron Browning
Back
LP
Questionable
TE Greg Dulcich
Hamstring
DNP
Out
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Three players were ruled out for the Broncos, while four were listed as questionable. While listed as questionable, interim HC Jerry Rosburg told reporters on Friday that he expects WR Jerry Jeudy to play on Sunday.
