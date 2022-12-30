Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* Designation TE Noah Gray Shoulder/Knee FP – DT Derick Nnadi Achilles FP – FB Michael Burton Groin FP – RT Andrew Wylie Hip FP – OT Prince Tega Wanogho Illness FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

No game status designations for the Chiefs this week. They’re as healthy as could be given the time of the year.

WR Mecole Hardman will not be activated to play against the Broncos in Week 17. He suffered a setback during Wednesday’s practice according to Andy Reid and they shut him down for the rest of the practice week.

Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* Designation LG Dalton Risner Foot FP – WR Kendall Hinton Hamstring LP Questionable WR Jerry Jeudy Ankle LP Questionable WR Courtland Sutton Hamstring FP – OLB Randy Gregory Knee DNP Out OL Billy Turner NIR – Personal FP – DE DeShawn Williams NIR – Personal FP – S Kareem Jackson NIR – Rest FP – RB Latavius Murray NIR – Rest FP – DT Mike Purcell Elbow FP – OL Quinn Meinerz Ribs FP – DT D.J. Jones Knee LP Questionable OT Calvin Anderson Ankle DNP Out CB K’waun Williams Knee FP – OLB Baron Browning Back LP Questionable TE Greg Dulcich Hamstring DNP Out

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Three players were ruled out for the Broncos, while four were listed as questionable. While listed as questionable, interim HC Jerry Rosburg told reporters on Friday that he expects WR Jerry Jeudy to play on Sunday.

For more on Denver’s injury situation visit our friends at Broncos Wire.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire