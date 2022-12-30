Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 17

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

TE Noah Gray

Shoulder/Knee

FP

DT Derick Nnadi

Achilles

FP

FB Michael Burton

Groin

FP

RT Andrew Wylie

Hip

FP

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

Illness

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • No game status designations for the Chiefs this week. They’re as healthy as could be given the time of the year.

  • WR Mecole Hardman will not be activated to play against the Broncos in Week 17. He suffered a setback during Wednesday’s practice according to Andy Reid and they shut him down for the rest of the practice week.

Broncos

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

LG Dalton Risner

Foot

FP

WR Kendall Hinton

Hamstring

LP

Questionable

WR Jerry Jeudy

Ankle

LP

Questionable

WR Courtland Sutton

Hamstring

FP

OLB Randy Gregory

Knee

DNP

Out

OL Billy Turner

NIR – Personal

FP

DE DeShawn Williams

NIR – Personal

FP

S Kareem Jackson

NIR – Rest

FP

RB Latavius Murray

NIR – Rest

FP

DT Mike Purcell

Elbow

FP

OL Quinn Meinerz

Ribs

FP

DT D.J. Jones

Knee

LP

Questionable

OT Calvin Anderson

Ankle

DNP

Out

CB K’waun Williams

Knee

FP

OLB Baron Browning

Back

LP

Questionable

TE Greg Dulcich

Hamstring

DNP

Out

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Three players were ruled out for the Broncos, while four were listed as questionable. While listed as questionable, interim HC Jerry Rosburg told reporters on Friday that he expects WR Jerry Jeudy to play on Sunday.

  • For more on Denver’s injury situation visit our friends at Broncos Wire.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories