Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Player Injury Participation* Designation RB Isiah Pacheco Quad FP – RB Jerick McKinnon Shoulder/Hamstring LP – CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee LP – RT Andrew Wylie Elbow FP – CB Chris Lammons Concussion LP Out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Concussion DNP Out WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Illness FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid ruled out both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chris Lammons. You can read his comments here.

Mecole Hardman is no longer on the injury report due to being placed on injured reserve. He’ll miss the next four games at minimum.

Despite limited practices, Jerick McKinnon and L’Jarius Sneed do not carry game status designations.

For the first time this week, MVS was a full participant in practice. He’ll play on Sunday.

Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Chargers

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Player Injury Participation* Designation WR Keenan Allen Hamstring FP Questionable WR Mike Williams Ankle FP Questionable LB Chris Rumph II Knee FP – WR Deandre Carter Ribs FP – TE Gerald Everett Groin FP – OT Trey Pipkins Knee FP – K Dustin Hopkins Hamstring LP Doubtful P JK Scott Illness FP – OLB Khalil Mack NIR – Rest FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Brandon Staley called Mike Williams and Keenan Allen game-time decisions for Sunday night. I’d expect both to suit up and play unless they have a setback during pregame warmups.

The only player who didn’t practice in full on Friday was Chargers K Dustin Hopkins. They’ll have Cameron Dicker fill in on kickoffs, field goals and extra points.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire