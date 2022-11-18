Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
RB Isiah Pacheco
Quad
FP
–
RB Jerick McKinnon
Shoulder/Hamstring
LP
–
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
LP
–
RT Andrew Wylie
Elbow
FP
–
CB Chris Lammons
Concussion
LP
Out
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Concussion
DNP
Out
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Illness
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid ruled out both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chris Lammons. You can read his comments here.
Mecole Hardman is no longer on the injury report due to being placed on injured reserve. He’ll miss the next four games at minimum.
Despite limited practices, Jerick McKinnon and L’Jarius Sneed do not carry game status designations.
For the first time this week, MVS was a full participant in practice. He’ll play on Sunday.
Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.
Chargers
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
WR Keenan Allen
Hamstring
FP
Questionable
WR Mike Williams
Ankle
FP
Questionable
LB Chris Rumph II
Knee
FP
–
WR Deandre Carter
Ribs
FP
–
TE Gerald Everett
Groin
FP
–
OT Trey Pipkins
Knee
FP
–
K Dustin Hopkins
Hamstring
LP
Doubtful
P JK Scott
Illness
FP
–
OLB Khalil Mack
NIR – Rest
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Brandon Staley called Mike Williams and Keenan Allen game-time decisions for Sunday night. I’d expect both to suit up and play unless they have a setback during pregame warmups.
The only player who didn’t practice in full on Friday was Chargers K Dustin Hopkins. They’ll have Cameron Dicker fill in on kickoffs, field goals and extra points.