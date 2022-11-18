Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

RB Isiah Pacheco

Quad

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Shoulder/Hamstring

LP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

LP

RT Andrew Wylie

Elbow

FP

CB Chris Lammons

Concussion

LP

Out

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Concussion

DNP

Out

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Illness

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid ruled out both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chris Lammons. You can read his comments here.

  • Mecole Hardman is no longer on the injury report due to being placed on injured reserve. He’ll miss the next four games at minimum.

  • Despite limited practices, Jerick McKinnon and L’Jarius Sneed do not carry game status designations.

  • For the first time this week, MVS was a full participant in practice. He’ll play on Sunday.

  • Reminder: Until Lucas Niang is on the 53-man roster, the team is not required to report his practice status.

Chargers

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

WR Keenan Allen

Hamstring

FP

Questionable

WR Mike Williams

Ankle

FP

Questionable

LB Chris Rumph II

Knee

FP

WR Deandre Carter

Ribs

FP

TE Gerald Everett

Groin

FP

OT Trey Pipkins

Knee

FP

K Dustin Hopkins

Hamstring

LP

Doubtful

P JK Scott

Illness

FP

OLB Khalil Mack

NIR – Rest

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Brandon Staley called Mike Williams and Keenan Allen game-time decisions for Sunday night. I’d expect both to suit up and play unless they have a setback during pregame warmups.

  • The only player who didn’t practice in full on Friday was Chargers K Dustin Hopkins. They’ll have Cameron Dicker fill in on kickoffs, field goals and extra points.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

