Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 13

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* Designation CB Rashad Fenton Knee DNP OUT WR Mecole Hardman NIR FP – WR Tyreek Hill NIR FP – RT Lucas Niang Ribs DNP OUT FB Michael Burton Pec FP – CB Chris Lammons Hip FP – OL Kyle Long Knee FP – LB Dorian O’Daniel Shoulder FP – CB L’Jarius Sneed Knee FP – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Illness DNP Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

No surprises on the injury report this week. Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters the game status designations for Rashad Fenton and Lucas Niang. He also explained that he expects Edwards-Helaire to play.

Broncos

Player Injury Participation* Designation OT Calvin Anderson Ankle/Knee Placed on IR OUT CB Ronald Darby Illness FP – RB Melvin Gordon Shoulder, Hip DNP Doubtful OL Dalton Risner Back LP Questionable TE Eric Saubert Ankle FP – DT Shelby Harris Ankle LP Questionable OT Bobby Massie Ankle LP Questionable OL Quinn Meinerz Knee LP Questionable S Kareem Jackson Neck FP – LB Baron Browning Back FP – WR Tyrie Cleveland Hamstring FP – OLB Bradley Chubb Ankle FP – S Caden Sterns Shoulder FP – QB Teddy Bridgewater Tibia FP – DT Mike Purcell Thumb FP – CB Nate Hairston Hip LP Questionable LT Garett Bolles Ankle FP Questionable OLB Jonathon Cooper Neck LP Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Broncos have a whopping seven players listed as questionable for Week 13. That group includes three starting offensive linemen and a key backup for Denver.

Jonathon Cooper, who has been a talented rotational pass-rusher for Denver, was added to the injury report on Friday. He was limited with a neck injury.

With Melvin Gordon listed as doubtful, rookie RB Javonte Williams should draw his first NFL start.

One defensive starter, Shelby Harris, is listed as questionable. He is someone that Andy Reid singled out earlier in the week because of his penchant for deflecting passes at the line of scrimmage. Monitor his status heading into Sunday night.

