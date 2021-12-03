Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 13
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
Knee
DNP
OUT
WR Mecole Hardman
NIR
FP
–
WR Tyreek Hill
NIR
FP
–
RT Lucas Niang
Ribs
DNP
OUT
FB Michael Burton
Pec
FP
–
CB Chris Lammons
Hip
FP
–
OL Kyle Long
Knee
FP
–
LB Dorian O’Daniel
Shoulder
FP
–
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Knee
FP
–
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Illness
DNP
Questionable
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
No surprises on the injury report this week. Chiefs HC Andy Reid told reporters the game status designations for Rashad Fenton and Lucas Niang. He also explained that he expects Edwards-Helaire to play.
Broncos
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
OT Calvin Anderson
Ankle/Knee
Placed on IR
OUT
CB Ronald Darby
Illness
FP
–
RB Melvin Gordon
Shoulder, Hip
DNP
Doubtful
OL Dalton Risner
Back
LP
Questionable
TE Eric Saubert
Ankle
FP
–
DT Shelby Harris
Ankle
LP
Questionable
OT Bobby Massie
Ankle
LP
Questionable
OL Quinn Meinerz
Knee
LP
Questionable
S Kareem Jackson
Neck
FP
–
LB Baron Browning
Back
FP
–
WR Tyrie Cleveland
Hamstring
FP
–
OLB Bradley Chubb
Ankle
FP
–
S Caden Sterns
Shoulder
FP
–
QB Teddy Bridgewater
Tibia
FP
–
DT Mike Purcell
Thumb
FP
–
CB Nate Hairston
Hip
LP
Questionable
LT Garett Bolles
Ankle
FP
Questionable
OLB Jonathon Cooper
Neck
LP
Questionable
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Broncos have a whopping seven players listed as questionable for Week 13. That group includes three starting offensive linemen and a key backup for Denver.
Jonathon Cooper, who has been a talented rotational pass-rusher for Denver, was added to the injury report on Friday. He was limited with a neck injury.
With Melvin Gordon listed as doubtful, rookie RB Javonte Williams should draw his first NFL start.
One defensive starter, Shelby Harris, is listed as questionable. He is someone that Andy Reid singled out earlier in the week because of his penchant for deflecting passes at the line of scrimmage. Monitor his status heading into Sunday night.
1
1