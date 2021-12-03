Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 13

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: WednesdayThursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

CB Rashad Fenton

Knee

DNP

OUT

WR Mecole Hardman

NIR

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

NIR

FP

RT Lucas Niang

Ribs

DNP

OUT

FB Michael Burton

Pec

FP

CB Chris Lammons

Hip

FP

OL Kyle Long

Knee

FP

LB Dorian O’Daniel

Shoulder

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Knee

FP

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Illness

DNP

Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

OT Calvin Anderson

Ankle/Knee

Placed on IR

OUT

CB Ronald Darby

Illness

FP

RB Melvin Gordon

Shoulder, Hip

DNP

Doubtful

OL Dalton Risner

Back

LP

Questionable

TE Eric Saubert

Ankle

FP

DT Shelby Harris

Ankle

LP

Questionable

OT Bobby Massie

Ankle

LP

Questionable

OL Quinn Meinerz

Knee

LP

Questionable

S Kareem Jackson

Neck

FP

LB Baron Browning

Back

FP

WR Tyrie Cleveland

Hamstring

FP

OLB Bradley Chubb

Ankle

FP

S Caden Sterns

Shoulder

FP

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Tibia

FP

DT Mike Purcell

Thumb

FP

CB Nate Hairston

Hip

LP

Questionable

LT Garett Bolles

Ankle

FP

Questionable

OLB Jonathon Cooper

Neck

LP

Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Broncos have a whopping seven players listed as questionable for Week 13. That group includes three starting offensive linemen and a key backup for Denver.

  • Jonathon Cooper, who has been a talented rotational pass-rusher for Denver, was added to the injury report on Friday. He was limited with a neck injury.

  • With Melvin Gordon listed as doubtful, rookie RB Javonte Williams should draw his first NFL start.

  • One defensive starter, Shelby Harris, is listed as questionable. He is someone that Andy Reid singled out earlier in the week because of his penchant for deflecting passes at the line of scrimmage. Monitor his status heading into Sunday night.

1

1

