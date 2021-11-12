Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 10

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: WednesdayThursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

RT Mike Remmers

Knee

DNP

OUT

RT Lucas Niang

Ribs

DNP

OUT

DE Chris Jones

NIR / Back

FP

LB Dorian O’Daniel

NIR / Shoulder

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Ankle / Wrist

FP

Questionable

DT Derrick Nnadi

Rib

FP

DT Khalen Saunders

Knee

FP

OT Orlando Brown

Toe

FP

FB Michael Burton

Pectoral

FP

DE Frank Clark

Ab/Foot

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Hand

FP

TE Travis Kelce

Neck

FP

WR Tyreek Hill

Ankle

FP

CB Chris Lammons

Quad

FP

S Armani Watts

Thigh

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • With Mike Remmers and Lucas Niang ruled out, the Chiefs will be faced with a decision at the RT position. They’ll have some different options to consider, but Andrew Wylie looks likely to earn a start.

  • Even with a full practice on Friday, Sneed is listed as questionable. I’d lean toward him playing on Sunday at this point, but they could elevate Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad just in case.

Raiders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

CB Keisean Nixon

Ankle

DNP

Doubtful

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Ankle

DNP

OUT

TE Darren Waller

NIR (Rest)

FP

DT Jonathan Hankins

Back

FP

WR Hunter Renfrow

Ankle

FP

LB K.J. Wright

Shoulder

FP

DB Tyree Gillespie

Hamstring

DNP

OUT

RB Josh Jacobs

Knee

FP

CB Amik Robertson

Hip

DNP

Doubtful

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Raiders could be quite shorthanded in the secondary, an area of their defense that has been surprisingly good this season. Tyree Gillespie has already been ruled out and two others will be listed as doubtful.

  • In two games against the Chiefs last season, Nick Kwiatkoski had a sack, eight total tackles, two tackles for loss and two passes defended. That’s a big loss for the Raiders’ defense.

1

1

Recommended Stories