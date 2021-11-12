Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 10
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
RT Mike Remmers
Knee
DNP
OUT
RT Lucas Niang
Ribs
DNP
OUT
DE Chris Jones
NIR / Back
FP
–
LB Dorian O’Daniel
NIR / Shoulder
FP
–
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Ankle / Wrist
FP
Questionable
DT Derrick Nnadi
Rib
FP
–
DT Khalen Saunders
Knee
FP
–
OT Orlando Brown
Toe
FP
–
FB Michael Burton
Pectoral
FP
–
DE Frank Clark
Ab/Foot
FP
–
LG Joe Thuney
Hand
FP
–
TE Travis Kelce
Neck
FP
–
WR Tyreek Hill
Ankle
FP
–
CB Chris Lammons
Quad
FP
–
S Armani Watts
Thigh
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
With Mike Remmers and Lucas Niang ruled out, the Chiefs will be faced with a decision at the RT position. They’ll have some different options to consider, but Andrew Wylie looks likely to earn a start.
Even with a full practice on Friday, Sneed is listed as questionable. I’d lean toward him playing on Sunday at this point, but they could elevate Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad just in case.
Raiders
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
CB Keisean Nixon
Ankle
DNP
Doubtful
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
Ankle
DNP
OUT
TE Darren Waller
NIR (Rest)
FP
–
DT Jonathan Hankins
Back
FP
–
WR Hunter Renfrow
Ankle
FP
–
LB K.J. Wright
Shoulder
FP
–
DB Tyree Gillespie
Hamstring
DNP
OUT
RB Josh Jacobs
Knee
FP
–
CB Amik Robertson
Hip
DNP
Doubtful
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Raiders could be quite shorthanded in the secondary, an area of their defense that has been surprisingly good this season. Tyree Gillespie has already been ruled out and two others will be listed as doubtful.
In two games against the Chiefs last season, Nick Kwiatkoski had a sack, eight total tackles, two tackles for loss and two passes defended. That’s a big loss for the Raiders’ defense.
