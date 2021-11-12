Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* Designation RT Mike Remmers Knee DNP OUT RT Lucas Niang Ribs DNP OUT DE Chris Jones NIR / Back FP – LB Dorian O’Daniel NIR / Shoulder FP – CB L’Jarius Sneed Ankle / Wrist FP Questionable DT Derrick Nnadi Rib FP – DT Khalen Saunders Knee FP – OT Orlando Brown Toe FP – FB Michael Burton Pectoral FP – DE Frank Clark Ab/Foot FP – LG Joe Thuney Hand FP – TE Travis Kelce Neck FP – WR Tyreek Hill Ankle FP – CB Chris Lammons Quad FP – S Armani Watts Thigh FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

With Mike Remmers and Lucas Niang ruled out, the Chiefs will be faced with a decision at the RT position. They’ll have some different options to consider, but Andrew Wylie looks likely to earn a start.

Even with a full practice on Friday, Sneed is listed as questionable. I’d lean toward him playing on Sunday at this point, but they could elevate Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad just in case.

Raiders

Player Injury Participation* Designation CB Keisean Nixon Ankle DNP Doubtful LB Nick Kwiatkoski Ankle DNP OUT TE Darren Waller NIR (Rest) FP – DT Jonathan Hankins Back FP – WR Hunter Renfrow Ankle FP – LB K.J. Wright Shoulder FP – DB Tyree Gillespie Hamstring DNP OUT RB Josh Jacobs Knee FP – CB Amik Robertson Hip DNP Doubtful

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Raiders could be quite shorthanded in the secondary, an area of their defense that has been surprisingly good this season. Tyree Gillespie has already been ruled out and two others will be listed as doubtful.

In two games against the Chiefs last season, Nick Kwiatkoski had a sack, eight total tackles, two tackles for loss and two passes defended. That’s a big loss for the Raiders’ defense.

