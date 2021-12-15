Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 15

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Wednesday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Monday — Tuesday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/David Becker

Player Injury Participation* Designation CB L’Jarius Sneed NIR (Personal) DNP OUT DB Tyrann Mathieu NIR (Other) FP – RT Lucas Niang Ribs FP – CB Rashad Fenton Knee FP – LB Nick Bolton Wrist FP – DT Derrick Nnadi Elbow FP – DL Chris Jones Calf FP – RB Darrel Williams Quad FP – OL Andrew Wylie Knee FP Questionable LB Willie Gay Jr. Reserve/COVID DNP OUT

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Chiefs ruled out CB L’Jarius Sneed for a second consecutive game as he deals with the death of his oldest brother. He was expected to rejoin the team today, but he didn’t make it back in time for practice.

Willie Gay Jr. has been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be ruled out as a result. He doesn’t have enough time to test out of the protocol.

We await news on the status of Chris Jones and Josh Gordon, who are both also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They’d need to be activated today in order to play tomorrow.

Andrew Wylie being listed as questionable could pave the way for Lucas Niang to return to the starting lineup. He’d been battling a rib injury up until last week. This could also pave the way for Kyle Long to be active for the first time this season.

Chargers

Player Injury Participation* Designation S Derwin James Hamstring LP Questionable RB Austin Ekeler Ankle LP Questionable TE Jared Cook Quad FP – S Alohi Gilman Quad LP Questionable DL Justin Jones Ankle/Knee FP – DL Linval Joseph Shoulder FP – DB Trey Marshall Ankle/Hand FP – TE Donald Parham Jr. Knee FP – CB Asante Samuel Jr. Concussion LP Questionable WR Mike Williams Heel FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Chargers listed four players as questionable, three of which (Asante Samuel Jr., Alohi Gilman and Derwin James) did not play in Week 14 against the Giants. Those would be big losses to the LA secondary.

Austin Ekeler is a name to watch here. He reaggravated an ankle injury in Week 14. Expect him to play with a heavily taped ankle on Thursday night.

Like the Chiefs, Los Angeles awaits news on LT Rashawn Slater, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. If he’s not activated this afternoon, he’ll be ruled out of tomorrow’s game.

