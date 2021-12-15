Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 15
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Wednesday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Monday — Tuesday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
CB L’Jarius Sneed
NIR (Personal)
DNP
OUT
DB Tyrann Mathieu
NIR (Other)
FP
–
RT Lucas Niang
Ribs
FP
–
CB Rashad Fenton
Knee
FP
–
LB Nick Bolton
Wrist
FP
–
DT Derrick Nnadi
Elbow
FP
–
DL Chris Jones
Calf
FP
–
RB Darrel Williams
Quad
FP
–
OL Andrew Wylie
Knee
FP
Questionable
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Reserve/COVID
DNP
OUT
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Chiefs ruled out CB L’Jarius Sneed for a second consecutive game as he deals with the death of his oldest brother. He was expected to rejoin the team today, but he didn’t make it back in time for practice.
Willie Gay Jr. has been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be ruled out as a result. He doesn’t have enough time to test out of the protocol.
We await news on the status of Chris Jones and Josh Gordon, who are both also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They’d need to be activated today in order to play tomorrow.
Andrew Wylie being listed as questionable could pave the way for Lucas Niang to return to the starting lineup. He’d been battling a rib injury up until last week. This could also pave the way for Kyle Long to be active for the first time this season.
Chargers
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
S Derwin James
Hamstring
LP
Questionable
RB Austin Ekeler
Ankle
LP
Questionable
TE Jared Cook
Quad
FP
–
S Alohi Gilman
Quad
LP
Questionable
DL Justin Jones
Ankle/Knee
FP
–
DL Linval Joseph
Shoulder
FP
–
DB Trey Marshall
Ankle/Hand
FP
–
TE Donald Parham Jr.
Knee
FP
–
CB Asante Samuel Jr.
Concussion
LP
Questionable
WR Mike Williams
Heel
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Chargers listed four players as questionable, three of which (Asante Samuel Jr., Alohi Gilman and Derwin James) did not play in Week 14 against the Giants. Those would be big losses to the LA secondary.
Austin Ekeler is a name to watch here. He reaggravated an ankle injury in Week 14. Expect him to play with a heavily taped ankle on Thursday night.
Like the Chiefs, Los Angeles awaits news on LT Rashawn Slater, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. If he’s not activated this afternoon, he’ll be ruled out of tomorrow’s game.
