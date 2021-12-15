Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Chargers, Week 15

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Goldman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Wednesday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: MondayTuesday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/David Becker

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

CB L’Jarius Sneed

NIR (Personal)

DNP

OUT

DB Tyrann Mathieu

NIR (Other)

FP

RT Lucas Niang

Ribs

FP

CB Rashad Fenton

Knee

FP

LB Nick Bolton

Wrist

FP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Elbow

FP

DL Chris Jones

Calf

FP

RB Darrel Williams

Quad

FP

OL Andrew Wylie

Knee

FP

Questionable

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Reserve/COVID

DNP

OUT

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Chiefs ruled out CB L’Jarius Sneed for a second consecutive game as he deals with the death of his oldest brother. He was expected to rejoin the team today, but he didn’t make it back in time for practice.

  • Willie Gay Jr. has been added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be ruled out as a result. He doesn’t have enough time to test out of the protocol.

  • We await news on the status of Chris Jones and Josh Gordon, who are both also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. They’d need to be activated today in order to play tomorrow.

  • Andrew Wylie being listed as questionable could pave the way for Lucas Niang to return to the starting lineup. He’d been battling a rib injury up until last week. This could also pave the way for Kyle Long to be active for the first time this season.

Chargers

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

S Derwin James

Hamstring

LP

Questionable

RB Austin Ekeler

Ankle

LP

Questionable

TE Jared Cook

Quad

FP

S Alohi Gilman

Quad

LP

Questionable

DL Justin Jones

Ankle/Knee

FP

DL Linval Joseph

Shoulder

FP

DB Trey Marshall

Ankle/Hand

FP

TE Donald Parham Jr.

Knee

FP

CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Concussion

LP

Questionable

WR Mike Williams

Heel

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Chargers listed four players as questionable, three of which (Asante Samuel Jr., Alohi Gilman and Derwin James) did not play in Week 14 against the Giants. Those would be big losses to the LA secondary.

  • Austin Ekeler is a name to watch here. He reaggravated an ankle injury in Week 14. Expect him to play with a heavily taped ankle on Thursday night.

  • Like the Chiefs, Los Angeles awaits news on LT Rashawn Slater, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week. If he’s not activated this afternoon, he’ll be ruled out of tomorrow’s game.

1

1

Recommended Stories