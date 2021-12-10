Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
Ankle
DNP
OUT
RT Lucas Niang
Ribs
LP
Questionable
Knee
LP
Questionable
FB Michael Burton
Pectoral
FP
–
CB Mike Hughes
Calf
FP
–
DL Chris Jones
Calf
FP
–
S Juan Thornhill
Glute
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chris Lammons is the lone Chiefs player to be ruled out for Week 14. This is about the healthiest you could hope for the team to be heading into the final five games of the season.
Both Lucas Niang and Rashad Fenton remained limited on Friday. When asked about their status for the game, Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave a solid, “we’ll see.” Though, earlier he mentioned everyone besides Lammons should be “ready to roll.”
Raiders
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
TE Darren Waller
Knee
DNP
OUT
DE Carl Nassib
Knee
DNP
OUT
LB Denzel Perryman
Ankle
DNP
Doubtful
DT Quinton Jefferson
Back
LP
–
LB Patrick Onwuasor
Hamstring
DNP
OUT
FB Sutton Smith
Quad/Ankle
FP
–
LB Cory Littleton
Shoulder
FP
–
LB Marquel Lee
Ribs
LP
–
DB Johnathan Abram
Thumb
FP
–
CB Nate Hobbs
Knee
FP
–
DT Jonathan Hankins
Groin
FP
–
RB Josh Jacobs
Ankle
FP
–
DE Yannick Ngakoue
NIR (Rest)
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
The Raiders ruled out Darren Waller, which will be a huge blow to their offense on Sunday. He was a big-time threat when he faced Kansas City in previous matchups.
With two defenders already ruled out, monitor the status of the Raiders’ leading tackler Denzel Perryman. Doubtful is usually a good indicator that someone won’t play and that’d be a massive loss for the Las Vegas defense.
1
1