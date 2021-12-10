Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 14

Charles Goldman
·2 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: WednesdayThursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

CB Chris Lammons

Ankle

DNP

OUT

RT Lucas Niang

Ribs

LP

Questionable

CB Rashad Fenton

Knee

LP

Questionable

FB Michael Burton

Pectoral

FP

CB Mike Hughes

Calf

FP

DL Chris Jones

Calf

FP

S Juan Thornhill

Glute

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chris Lammons is the lone Chiefs player to be ruled out for Week 14. This is about the healthiest you could hope for the team to be heading into the final five games of the season.

  • Both Lucas Niang and Rashad Fenton remained limited on Friday. When asked about their status for the game, Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave a solid, “we’ll see.” Though, earlier he mentioned everyone besides Lammons should be “ready to roll.”

Raiders

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

TE Darren Waller

Knee

DNP

OUT

DE Carl Nassib

Knee

DNP

OUT

LB Denzel Perryman

Ankle

DNP

Doubtful

DT Quinton Jefferson

Back

LP

LB Patrick Onwuasor

Hamstring

DNP

OUT

FB Sutton Smith

Quad/Ankle

FP

LB Cory Littleton

Shoulder

FP

LB Marquel Lee

Ribs

LP

DB Johnathan Abram

Thumb

FP

CB Nate Hobbs

Knee

FP

DT Jonathan Hankins

Groin

FP

RB Josh Jacobs

Ankle

FP

DE Yannick Ngakoue

NIR (Rest)

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • The Raiders ruled out Darren Waller, which will be a huge blow to their offense on Sunday. He was a big-time threat when he faced Kansas City in previous matchups.

  • With two defenders already ruled out, monitor the status of the Raiders’ leading tackler Denzel Perryman. Doubtful is usually a good indicator that someone won’t play and that’d be a massive loss for the Las Vegas defense.

