Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* Designation CB Chris Lammons Ankle DNP OUT RT Lucas Niang Ribs LP Questionable CB Rashad Fenton Knee LP Questionable FB Michael Burton Pectoral FP – CB Mike Hughes Calf FP – DL Chris Jones Calf FP – S Juan Thornhill Glute FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chris Lammons is the lone Chiefs player to be ruled out for Week 14. This is about the healthiest you could hope for the team to be heading into the final five games of the season.

Both Lucas Niang and Rashad Fenton remained limited on Friday. When asked about their status for the game, Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave a solid, “we’ll see.” Though, earlier he mentioned everyone besides Lammons should be “ready to roll.”

Raiders

Player Injury Participation* Designation TE Darren Waller Knee DNP OUT DE Carl Nassib Knee DNP OUT LB Denzel Perryman Ankle DNP Doubtful DT Quinton Jefferson Back LP – LB Patrick Onwuasor Hamstring DNP OUT FB Sutton Smith Quad/Ankle FP – LB Cory Littleton Shoulder FP – LB Marquel Lee Ribs LP – DB Johnathan Abram Thumb FP – CB Nate Hobbs Knee FP – DT Jonathan Hankins Groin FP – RB Josh Jacobs Ankle FP – DE Yannick Ngakoue NIR (Rest) FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

The Raiders ruled out Darren Waller, which will be a huge blow to their offense on Sunday. He was a big-time threat when he faced Kansas City in previous matchups.

With two defenders already ruled out, monitor the status of the Raiders’ leading tackler Denzel Perryman. Doubtful is usually a good indicator that someone won’t play and that’d be a massive loss for the Las Vegas defense.

