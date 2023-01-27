Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of their AFC Championship Game matchup. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
QB Patrick Mahomes
Ankle
FP
–
LB Willie Gay Jr.
Toe
FP
–
RB Jerick McKinnon
Ankle
FP
–
WR Mecole Hardman
Pelvis
LP
Questionable
WR Justin Watson
Illness
DNP
Questionable
LB Nick Bolton
Ankle
LP
–
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Knee
LP
–
TE Travis Kelce
Back
FP
Questionable
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on some injuries after practice on Friday. Read those comments here.
Not that it was ever in question, but Patrick Mahomes has no game status designation for Sunday.
Four players were added to the injury report on Friday, but the most notable is TE Travis Kelce who was scheduled to meet with the media, but abruptly had his availability canceled. He is listed with a back injury and was a full participant in practice. His status is questionable for the game.
Bengals
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
C Ted Karras
Knee
FP
–
DE Sam Hubbard
NIR – Rest
FP
–
CB Tre Flowers
Hamstring
FP
–
LB Joe Bachie
Foot
FP
–
OG Alex Kappa
Ankle
DNP
Out
OT Jonah Williams
Knee
DNP
Out
DT D.J. Reader
NIR – Rest
LP
–
TE Hayden Hurst
Calf
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Zac Taylor ruled out both LT Jonah Williams and RG Alex Cappa for Sunday. Carman Jackson and Max Scharping will get work in their place.
