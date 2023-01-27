Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of their AFC Championship Game matchup. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* Designation QB Patrick Mahomes Ankle FP – LB Willie Gay Jr. Toe FP – RB Jerick McKinnon Ankle FP – WR Mecole Hardman Pelvis LP Questionable WR Justin Watson Illness DNP Questionable LB Nick Bolton Ankle LP – WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Knee LP – TE Travis Kelce Back FP Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on some injuries after practice on Friday. Read those comments here.

Not that it was ever in question, but Patrick Mahomes has no game status designation for Sunday.

Four players were added to the injury report on Friday, but the most notable is TE Travis Kelce who was scheduled to meet with the media, but abruptly had his availability canceled. He is listed with a back injury and was a full participant in practice. His status is questionable for the game.

Bengals

Player Injury Participation* Designation C Ted Karras Knee FP – DE Sam Hubbard NIR – Rest FP – CB Tre Flowers Hamstring FP – LB Joe Bachie Foot FP – OG Alex Kappa Ankle DNP Out OT Jonah Williams Knee DNP Out DT D.J. Reader NIR – Rest LP – TE Hayden Hurst Calf FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Zac Taylor ruled out both LT Jonah Williams and RG Alex Cappa for Sunday. Carman Jackson and Max Scharping will get work in their place.

