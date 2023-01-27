Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game

Charles Goldman
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of their AFC Championship Game matchup. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: WednesdayThursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

QB Patrick Mahomes

Ankle

FP

LB Willie Gay Jr.

Toe

FP

RB Jerick McKinnon

Ankle

FP

WR Mecole Hardman

Pelvis

LP

Questionable

WR Justin Watson

Illness

DNP

Questionable

LB Nick Bolton

Ankle

LP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Knee

LP

TE Travis Kelce

Back

FP

Questionable

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke on some injuries after practice on Friday. Read those comments here.

  • Not that it was ever in question, but Patrick Mahomes has no game status designation for Sunday.

  • Four players were added to the injury report on Friday, but the most notable is TE Travis Kelce who was scheduled to meet with the media, but abruptly had his availability canceled. He is listed with a back injury and was a full participant in practice. His status is questionable for the game.

Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

C Ted Karras

Knee

FP

DE Sam Hubbard

NIR – Rest

FP

CB Tre Flowers

Hamstring

FP

LB Joe Bachie

Foot

FP

OG Alex Kappa

Ankle

DNP

Out

OT Jonah Williams

Knee

DNP

Out

DT D.J. Reader

NIR – Rest

LP

TE Hayden Hurst

Calf

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

Recommended Stories