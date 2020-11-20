Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 11

Charles Goldman
·2 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: WednesdayThursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

CB BoPete Keyes

Illness

FP

-

DE Taco Charlton

Ankle

DNP

OUT

CB Rashad Fenton

Ankle

FP

-

OL Mike Remmers

Rib

FP

Questionable

DT Chris Jones

Groin

FP

DT Derrick Nnadi

Ankle

FP

-

C Austin Reiter

Knee

FP

-

DT Khalen Saunders

Elbow

FP

-

CB Antonio Hamilton

Hamstring

FP

-

WR Sammy Watkins

Hamstring / Calf

LP

Questionable

RB Darrel Williams

Illness

FP

-

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Illness

FP

-

LT Eric Fisher

Shoulder

FP

-

RT Mitchell Schwartz

Back

DNP

OUT

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Each of Rashad Fenton, Darrel Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to practice in a full capacity on Friday. None of the players carry a game status designation which means they'll all be available to play on Sunday. Mike Remmers was a full participant in practice but carries a questionable game status. Watkins remained limited in practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday. He hasn't played since the Week 5 loss to the Raiders. Only Mitchell Schwartz and Taco Charlton were ruled out. The Chiefs could also see L'Jarius Sneed return to action as Andy Reid says there's a good chance he'll be activated from injured reserve

Raiders

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

DB Eric Harris

Oblique

FP

-

DT Maurice Hurst

Ankle

LP

Questionable

FB Alec Ingold

Ribs

LP

-

OT Kolton Miller

Ankle

FP

-

LB Nick Morrow

Knee

FP

-

DE Carl Nassib

Ankle/Knee

FP

-

CB Keisean Nixon

Groin

FP

-

RB Jalen Richard

Chest

DNP

Questionable

TE Darren Waller

Back

FP

-

OT Sam Young

Knee/Back

LP

-

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Only two players for the Raiders carry game status designations with Hurst and Richard both listed as questionable. Remember that the 11 players Las Vegas currently has on the reserve/COVID-19 list don't need to be listed on the injury report. As always be sure to check back throughout the weekend for any changes to game status ahead of "Sunday Night Football."

Latest Stories