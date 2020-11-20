Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation* Designation CB BoPete Keyes Illness FP - DE Taco Charlton Ankle DNP OUT CB Rashad Fenton Ankle FP - OL Mike Remmers Rib FP Questionable DT Chris Jones Groin FP DT Derrick Nnadi Ankle FP - C Austin Reiter Knee FP - DT Khalen Saunders Elbow FP - CB Antonio Hamilton Hamstring FP - WR Sammy Watkins Hamstring / Calf LP Questionable RB Darrel Williams Illness FP - RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Illness FP - LT Eric Fisher Shoulder FP - RT Mitchell Schwartz Back DNP OUT

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Each of Rashad Fenton, Darrel Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to practice in a full capacity on Friday. None of the players carry a game status designation which means they'll all be available to play on Sunday. Mike Remmers was a full participant in practice but carries a questionable game status. Watkins remained limited in practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday. He hasn't played since the Week 5 loss to the Raiders. Only Mitchell Schwartz and Taco Charlton were ruled out. The Chiefs could also see L'Jarius Sneed return to action as Andy Reid says there's a good chance he'll be activated from injured reserve

Raiders

Player Injury Participation* Designation DB Eric Harris Oblique FP - DT Maurice Hurst Ankle LP Questionable FB Alec Ingold Ribs LP - OT Kolton Miller Ankle FP - LB Nick Morrow Knee FP - DE Carl Nassib Ankle/Knee FP - CB Keisean Nixon Groin FP - RB Jalen Richard Chest DNP Questionable TE Darren Waller Back FP - OT Sam Young Knee/Back LP -

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Only two players for the Raiders carry game status designations with Hurst and Richard both listed as questionable. Remember that the 11 players Las Vegas currently has on the reserve/COVID-19 list don't need to be listed on the injury report. As always be sure to check back throughout the weekend for any changes to game status ahead of "Sunday Night Football."