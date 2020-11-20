Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Raiders, Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have released their final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
CB BoPete Keyes
Illness
FP
-
DE Taco Charlton
Ankle
DNP
OUT
CB Rashad Fenton
Ankle
FP
-
OL Mike Remmers
Rib
FP
Questionable
DT Chris Jones
Groin
FP
DT Derrick Nnadi
Ankle
FP
-
C Austin Reiter
Knee
FP
-
DT Khalen Saunders
Elbow
FP
-
CB Antonio Hamilton
Hamstring
FP
-
WR Sammy Watkins
Hamstring / Calf
LP
Questionable
RB Darrel Williams
Illness
FP
-
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Illness
FP
-
LT Eric Fisher
Shoulder
FP
-
RT Mitchell Schwartz
Back
DNP
OUT
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Each of Rashad Fenton, Darrel Williams and Clyde Edwards-Helaire returned to practice in a full capacity on Friday. None of the players carry a game status designation which means they'll all be available to play on Sunday. Mike Remmers was a full participant in practice but carries a questionable game status. Watkins remained limited in practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday. He hasn't played since the Week 5 loss to the Raiders. Only Mitchell Schwartz and Taco Charlton were ruled out. The Chiefs could also see L'Jarius Sneed return to action as Andy Reid says there's a good chance he'll be activated from injured reserve
Raiders
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
DB Eric Harris
Oblique
FP
-
DT Maurice Hurst
Ankle
LP
Questionable
FB Alec Ingold
Ribs
LP
-
OT Kolton Miller
Ankle
FP
-
LB Nick Morrow
Knee
FP
-
DE Carl Nassib
Ankle/Knee
FP
-
CB Keisean Nixon
Groin
FP
-
RB Jalen Richard
Chest
DNP
Questionable
TE Darren Waller
Back
FP
-
OT Sam Young
Knee/Back
LP
-
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related Only two players for the Raiders carry game status designations with Hurst and Richard both listed as questionable. Remember that the 11 players Las Vegas currently has on the reserve/COVID-19 list don't need to be listed on the injury report. As always be sure to check back throughout the weekend for any changes to game status ahead of "Sunday Night Football."