Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Participation* Designation LB Willie Gay Groin FP – CB Joshua Williams Quad FP – CB L’Jarius Sneed Calf FP – OT Lucas Niang Knee FP – CB Jaylen Watson Hand FP – RG Trey Smith Knee FP – LG Joe Thuney Ankle FP Questionable S Deon Bush Elbow FP – RB Isiah Pacheco Shoulder/Quad FP – QB Patrick Mahomes Foot FP – WR Kadarius Toney Hamstring LP Questionable LB Nick Bolton Groin FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about both Toney and Thuney following practice on Friday. Read his comments here.

Bolton was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Friday and carries no game status designation for Sunday.

With the third consecutive limited practice for Toney, I’d expect him to sit out another week before the team is comfortable bringing him back.

Thuney’s questionable status designation feels like a formality with his downgraded status the week prior. He should return to the lineup in Week 14.

Broncos

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Player Injury Participation* Designation S Kareem Jackson NIR FP – WR Jerry Jeudy Ankle FP – CB K’waun Williams Wrist/Elbow/Knee FP – DL Jonathan Harris Knee FP – LS Jacob Bobenmoyer Wrist FP – OLB Baron Browning Elbow FP – K Brandon McManus Quad FP – OT Tom Compton Illness FP – LG Dalton Risner Back/Shoulder LP Questionable FB Andrew Beck Hamstring DNP OUT LB Dakota Allen Hamstring DNP OUT WR Courtland Sutton Hamstring DNP OUT DT D.J. Jones Shoulder LP Questionable DL Deshawn Williams Illness FP – ILB Justin Strnad Knee DNP Questionable TE Albert Okwuegbunam Illness FP – OLB Jonathan Cooper Ankle FP –

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Our friends at Broncos Wire have a great breakdown of Denver’s injury situation and which players might be relied upon to fill in for those players who have been ruled out or are listed as questionable.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire