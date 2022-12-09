Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 14
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.
Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:
Chiefs
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
LB Willie Gay
Groin
FP
–
CB Joshua Williams
Quad
FP
–
CB L’Jarius Sneed
Calf
FP
–
OT Lucas Niang
Knee
FP
–
CB Jaylen Watson
Hand
FP
–
RG Trey Smith
Knee
FP
–
LG Joe Thuney
Ankle
FP
Questionable
S Deon Bush
Elbow
FP
–
RB Isiah Pacheco
Shoulder/Quad
FP
–
QB Patrick Mahomes
Foot
FP
–
WR Kadarius Toney
Hamstring
LP
Questionable
LB Nick Bolton
Groin
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about both Toney and Thuney following practice on Friday. Read his comments here.
Bolton was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Friday and carries no game status designation for Sunday.
With the third consecutive limited practice for Toney, I’d expect him to sit out another week before the team is comfortable bringing him back.
Thuney’s questionable status designation feels like a formality with his downgraded status the week prior. He should return to the lineup in Week 14.
Broncos
Player
Injury
Participation*
Designation
S Kareem Jackson
NIR
FP
–
WR Jerry Jeudy
Ankle
FP
–
CB K’waun Williams
Wrist/Elbow/Knee
FP
–
DL Jonathan Harris
Knee
FP
–
LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
Wrist
FP
–
OLB Baron Browning
Elbow
FP
–
K Brandon McManus
Quad
FP
–
OT Tom Compton
Illness
FP
–
LG Dalton Risner
Back/Shoulder
LP
Questionable
FB Andrew Beck
Hamstring
DNP
OUT
LB Dakota Allen
Hamstring
DNP
OUT
WR Courtland Sutton
Hamstring
DNP
OUT
DT D.J. Jones
Shoulder
LP
Questionable
DL Deshawn Williams
Illness
FP
–
ILB Justin Strnad
Knee
DNP
Questionable
TE Albert Okwuegbunam
Illness
FP
–
OLB Jonathan Cooper
Ankle
FP
–
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
