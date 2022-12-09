Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 14

Charles Goldman
The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday.

Check out the injury report for each team, complete with game status designations, down below:

Chiefs

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

LB Willie Gay

Groin

FP

CB Joshua Williams

Quad

FP

CB L’Jarius Sneed

Calf

FP

OT Lucas Niang

Knee

FP

CB Jaylen Watson

Hand

FP

RG Trey Smith

Knee

FP

LG Joe Thuney

Ankle

FP

Questionable

S Deon Bush

Elbow

FP

RB Isiah Pacheco

Shoulder/Quad

FP

QB Patrick Mahomes

Foot

FP

WR Kadarius Toney

Hamstring

LP

Questionable

LB Nick Bolton

Groin

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about both Toney and Thuney following practice on Friday. Read his comments here.

  • Bolton was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Friday and carries no game status designation for Sunday.

  • With the third consecutive limited practice for Toney, I’d expect him to sit out another week before the team is comfortable bringing him back.

  • Thuney’s questionable status designation feels like a formality with his downgraded status the week prior. He should return to the lineup in Week 14.

Broncos

Player

Injury

Participation*

Designation

S Kareem Jackson

NIR

FP

WR Jerry Jeudy

Ankle

FP

CB K’waun Williams

Wrist/Elbow/Knee

FP

DL Jonathan Harris

Knee

FP

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Wrist

FP

OLB Baron Browning

Elbow

FP

K Brandon McManus

Quad

FP

OT Tom Compton

Illness

FP

LG Dalton Risner

Back/Shoulder

LP

Questionable

FB Andrew Beck

Hamstring

DNP

OUT

LB Dakota Allen

Hamstring

DNP

OUT

WR Courtland Sutton

Hamstring

DNP

OUT

DT D.J. Jones

Shoulder

LP

Questionable

DL Deshawn Williams

Illness

FP

ILB Justin Strnad

Knee

DNP

Questionable

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Illness

FP

OLB Jonathan Cooper

Ankle

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

